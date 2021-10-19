HelpSystems Acquires PhishLabs to Continue Expansion of Cybersecurity Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpSystems announced today the acquisition of PhishLabs, a leading cyber threat intelligence company that protects organizations from attacks on their brands, employees, and digital assets. PhishLabs sources intelligence across the internet to find and mitigate digital risks. The team and solutions from PhishLabs will join HelpSystems' growing cybersecurity portfolio and pair well with HelpSystems' email security, vulnerability management, and data protection solutions.

"Digital transformation has made it critical for security teams to have visibility across the digital landscape and to quickly respond to both internal and external threats," said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. "PhishLabs' ongoing intelligence collection, curation, and threat mitigation safeguards organizations' critical digital assets and provides peace of mind for customers across the globe. We are thrilled to be welcoming the PhishLabs team and their expertise into the HelpSystems family."

Most security teams are stretched thin, and the volume of activity and data across digital channels makes it difficult to discern what needs immediate action. PhishLabs minimizes the noise and takes action to stop threats, providing more complete risk mitigation while reducing security team workload.

"We've improved our platform over a decade in collaboration with many of the world's most targeted brands, and we are excited to continue our growth as part of the HelpSystems family," said Tony Prince, CEO, PhishLabs. "Our combined resources and expertise put us in a strong position to partner more strategically with our clients and help their security teams thrive as the threat landscape evolves."

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let's move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.

About PhishLabs

PhishLabs is a cyber threat intelligence company that protects against brand, account takeover, and data leakage threats. Founded in 2008, PhishLabs delivers curated threat intelligence and complete threat mitigation across the digital risk landscape. The world's leading brands and companies rely on PhishLabs to find and remediate external threats wherever they live. For more information visit www.phishlabs.com.

