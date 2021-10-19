Dominus Capital Announces Sale of BluSky Restoration Contractors

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P., a leading private equity firm based in New York, announced today the sale of BluSky Restoration Contractors ("BluSky") to Partners Group, a global private markets firm, and Kohlberg & Company, a New York-based investment firm. Dominus will retain a minority position in the company. "Over the past three years, in partnership with Dominus, BluSky has experienced tremendous growth," said Kent Stemper, CEO of BluSky. "Dominus supported our growth with expertise and capital as we transitioned from a regional restoration company to a leading national provider of restoration, remediation, and environmental services company. Additionally, BluSky's strong company culture reflects our collective investment in our people through genuine caring for and giving back to our employees. This employee-first culture has created an environment to best serve our customers. Our entire management team thanks Dominus for their support in this transformational journey."

"Dominus assisted Kent and his highly talented management team in several key initiatives. Expanding the sales organization and operations team allowed the company to both add new accounts as well as add greenfield locations in adjacent markets. At the same time, we completed six major acquisitions which enabled the company to further build its service offerings and expand it's geographic reach. The combination of these initiatives allowed BluSky to become a truly national player providing their highly loyal clients with time critical and essential restoration services across the country," said Ashish Rughwani, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital. "BluSky is poised for significant, continued growth under the ownership of Partners Group and Kohlberg & Company."

Gary Binning, Founding Managing Partner of Dominus Capital added, "The BluSky story is very similar to many other Dominus investments where both organic and acquisition growth are part of the strategy. BluSky was a high-performing, market-leader with tremendous potential when we acquired it in 2018. With the resources that we brought, Blusky grew more than four-fold in the last three years."

Harris Williams and William Blair served as financial advisors to Dominus Capital, and White & Case LLP served as legal counsel for BluSky.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors

BluSky provides commercial, industrial, governmental, residential, and multifamily restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services across the United States and Puerto Rico. BluSky's services help restore businesses and property back to pre-loss conditions. The Company's restoration, remediation, environmental, and preventative planning services are essential for customers that experience water, fire, wind, environmental damages, or biological contamination at their buildings. BluSky has more than 900 employees and 40 branches across the country. BluSky's national presence and support team, combined with a local, customer-centric delivery model, ensures consistent, reliable, and comprehensive services for both local and multi-location customers.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in companies in the business services, light manufacturing and consumer sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 80 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

