Detroit Pistons Evolve Fan Experience with Venuetize

DETROIT and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Pistons have partnered with Venuetize, the leaders in mobile-first and advanced payment technology, to deliver a new mobile experience to Pistons fans 365-days a year.

Detroit Pistons Mobile Application - Available Now in Apple Store and Google Play

Kicking off the season this week, Detroit Pistons fans will benefit with new ways to interact with the Pistons brand and enhancements to the game-night experience through the mobile application:

Mobile Wallet for payments for Mobile Ordering and Point-of-Sale across food and beverage purchases, with opportunities for rewards and incentives for Pistons One members

Mobile ticketing

Single Sign on into app with Ticketing Partner

Robust team content

Access to traffic, transportation, and parking information

Interactive venue maps

Push Notifications

"We are excited to give Pistons fans a best-in-class mobile experience with the completely redesigned Official Detroit Pistons app," said Mike Donnay, Vice President of Marketing Operations for the Detroit Pistons. "This new app, powered by Venuetize, will provide our fans access to the team through robust content and also an enhanced offering for parking, ticketing, wayfinding, and enabling a cashless payment experience through mobile ordering and a mobile wallet solution."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Pistons and add them to our growing roster of clients," said Lindsay St. Lawrence, Chief Product Officer at Venuetize. "With the new roll-out, fans will have opportunities to enhance their journey at the venue, including a unified payment experience in venue for food and beverage purchases, and also engage with the Pistons brand at home throughout the year."

Fans will need to download the new mobile application in Apple and Google stores to benefit from the referenced functionality. For more information, please visit https://www.nba.com/pistons/mobile.

About Venuetize:

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/ .

About Detroit Pistons:

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization's practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

