Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial

CNA Financial to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on November 1

Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) will report third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Monday, November 1, 2021.  The news release, earnings presentation and financial supplement will be available on CNA's website at www.cna.com.  A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for 8 a.m. CT and will be hosted by Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation.

A live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of www.cna.com.  Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should dial (800) 289-0571, or for international callers, +1 (720) 543-0206.  An online replay will also be available on CNA's website following the call.

About CNA 
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies.  Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.  For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

Follow CNA (NYSE: CNA) on: Facebook | Twitter  | LinkedIn | YouTube

Press Contacts

Chris Stroisch
CNA
Chris.Stroisch@cna.com
309-660-6001

CNA Newsroom
newsroom@cna.com 
312-822-5167

Analyst Contact

Amy C. Adams
CNA
AmyC.Adams@cna.com  
312-822-5533

CNA logo. (PRNewsFoto/CNA Financial Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/CNA)
CNA logo. (PRNewsFoto/CNA Financial Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/CNA)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cna-financial-to-report-third-quarter-2021-results-and-host-conference-call-on-november-1-301401151.html

SOURCE CNA

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.