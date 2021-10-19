Choice Hotels International Announces Time Change of 2021 Third Quarter Investor Conference Call

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc . (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced an update to its 2021 third quarter investor conference call time. The company will now hold a conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 4, 2021, during which Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, and Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance. The company will also report its 2021 third quarter financial results at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (888) 349-0087 (domestic) or (412) 317-5259 (international) and request the Choice Hotels International call. A live webcast will also be available on the company's investor relations website, http://investor.choicehotels.com/, and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

The call will be recorded and available for replay on the investor relations website by 2 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021. In addition, the call will be archived on the investor relations website and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

