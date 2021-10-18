SOS Announces Lease of Office in Manhattan as its North American Headquarters

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the "Company" or "SOS") announced the lease of its North American headquarters at 866 2nd Ave, New York. SOS Information Technology New York Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SOS Ltd., has leased a full floor of office space at 866 2nd Ave, New York, NY.

SOS has been actively expanding its global footprint during the past year or so. Leasing of the Manhattan space signifies a new chapter of SOS' growth. The facility is expected to accommodate SOS's business development, management, blockchain R&D activities in North America.

Mr. Yandai Wang, CEO of SOS, commented, "We are committed to further expand our blockchain technology business in countries outside of mainland China. As we move forward into our next stage of growth, this office in Manhattan will serve as headquarters for our North America Operations for our blockchain R&D business.

About SOS Limited

SOS is an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider, with a nationwide membership base of approximately 20 million in China. SOS is also engaged in blockchain and supercomputing operations, and may expand into.cryptocurrency security and insurance in the future Since April 2021, we launched commodity trading via our subsidiary SOS International Trading Co. Ltd, The core infrastructure of SOS' marketing data, technology and solutions to insurance and emergency rescue services is built on big data, blockchain-based technology, cloud computing, AI, satellite, and 5G network, etc. SOS has created a cloud "software as a service (SaaS)" platform for emergency rescue services, with three major product categories: basic cloud, cooperative cloud, and information cloud. This system provides innovative marketing solutions to clients such as insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, auto manufacturers, security providers, senior living assistance providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/

