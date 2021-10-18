Foundation Source Names Pascal Vincent Chief Technology Officer

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of management solutions for private foundations, today announces the appointment of Pascal Vincent as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and a member of the company's executive team. Mr. Vincent assumes the role at a time in which Foundation Source is investing in technology and people to increase capabilities for private foundations and the broader philanthropic community.

Foundation Source is investing in technology and people to increase capabilities for private foundations. Mr. Vincent brings extensive technical and market experience to Foundation Source, having led the development and delivery of industry-leading software and services companies throughout his career.

"We will continuously enhance our technology solutions to ensure that our clients have state-of-the-art tools to make philanthropy easier, more effective and impactful," said Sunil Garga, chief executive officer of Foundation Source. "With his impressive record of building winning products, his deep technical ability, and his passion for client engagement, Pascal will help us deliver on this commitment."

As the former vice president of engineering at Artemis Health and NICE inContact, and CTO at Serenova, Mr. Vincent brings more than 15 years of engineering leadership experience in developing scalable and reliable products. With Artemis Health, he oversaw all aspects of engineering, working in partnership with product development, and ensured a "one team, one dream" model. With NICE inContact, he fulfilled similar responsibilities, with an emphasis on scalability and quality in software delivery.

Mr. Vincent said: "Foundation Source has a tremendous opportunity to extend its position as the most scalable solution for foundation management. As our growth continues, it is essential that we hold ourselves to the highest standard of stability and reliability while delivering new products and innovation, to deliver a world-class experience for our customers."

About Foundation Source (www.foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of management solutions for private foundations. We empower people and companies to create a better world with their philanthropy through a configurable suite of administrative, compliance, and advisory services complemented by purpose-built foundation management technology and private foundation experts.

We work in concert with financial advisors, legal and accounting professionals, consultants and family offices, as well as directly with individuals, families and corporations to bring philanthropic visions to life. As we celebrate our 20th year of service, Foundation Source supports nearly 2,000 family, corporate and professionally staffed foundations of all sizes and has enabled more than $7 billion in charitable grants.

