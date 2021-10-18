Eagle Hill Consulting Releases New Episode of cultur[ED] Podcast

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has released the latest episode of its podcast, cultur[ED], which helps business leaders create organizational cultures that drive performance. Episode Three of Season Three features Paul Siefken, president and chief executive officer of Fred Rogers Productions (FRP). Specializing in children's programming, Fred Rogers Productions is known for the flagship program, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, the award-winning animated series on PBS KIDS.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting)

Fred Rogers Productions' Paul Siefken discusses fostering a mission-driven culture on Eagle Hill's cultur[ED] podcast.

Under Siefken's leadership, the Pittsburgh-based company has experienced tremendous growth, earning a national reputation for its innovation and mission-driven team. He has spearheaded major engagement initiatives for FRP's award-winning series and has been at the helm for the premiere of several critically acclaimed programs. Most recently, the company launched the animated series Alma's Way on PBS KIDS. Created by Sonia Manzano, who played the beloved character of Maria on Sesame Street, the show models self-awareness, responsible decision-making and empathy, while encouraging kids to generate and value their own ideas and questions.

"Paul instinctively understands how to foster a creative culture and lead a purpose-driven workforce," says Melissa Jezior, the host of cultur[ED] and Eagle Hill Consulting's president and chief executive officer." His insights on the importance of modeling behavior and tapping into our inner child for inspiration and enthusiasm are lessons we all can apply to fostering an innovative and resilient workforce."

When asked about building a culture that leads to business success, Siefken said it boils down to trust and relationships. "It's building a team that is on the same page, and that takes a long time. You need patience and time to build trust," Siefken says. He also stressed the importance of listening when leading an organization. "When you're experienced, it's tempting to jump in with a solution even before hearing the problem. It's so important to really listen to the challenges individuals in your organization are facing, and then provide feedback that can help them come to a solution."

Listen to the interview and subscribe to the podcast here.

cultur[ED] features conversations with top culturemakers in the world today from a variety of industries and backgrounds to unpack the visible and not-so-visible forces that make up this often overlooked super power of an organization.

Season One provided insight on how business leaders apply culture and mindset practices implemented by top athletes and coaches, and included interviews with two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach, along with Victoria Blake, Anson Dorrance, Lindsay Henson and Cathy Reese. Season Two focused on the challenges facing the restaurant industry, especially during COVID-19, and included interviews with Virginia Ali, founder of the iconic Ben's Chili Bowl, and award-winning chefs Amy Brandwein and Kelly Fields, Charlie Foster and Rebecca Reed. Season Three focuses on the arts industry, with episode featuring award-winning film producer, writer and director Hugh Schulze and Dave McKee, the legendary band director of Virginia Tech's Marching Virginians from 1986 until 2018.

