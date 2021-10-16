GoodTrust partners with Inglewood Park Cemetery to provide digital end-of-life services to their grieving families

Today there are 30 million+ people who have passed away on Facebook with active profiles, potentially leaving behind painful birthday reminders.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (mygoodtrust.com) and Inglewood Park Cemetery (www.inglewoodparkcemetery.com) are excited to announce a new partnership that helps pre-need and at-need families easily and securely take care of their digital legacy.

The partnership offers all new and existing Inglewood Park Cemetery clients, at no cost, the GoodTrust Premium Plan for 3 months with a free will-maker-tool and VIP service to take care of accounts like Facebook and LinkedIn after someone passes away.

"Grieving families need an easy solution to ensure their loved one's digital presence is managed properly," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust, the leading digital legacy and end-of-life planning platform. "Inglewood Park Cemetery is pioneering a new way to help their families protect the legacy of their loved ones."

GoodTrust also makes it possible for anyone to secure their online life with a digital vault. Users can also create their will for free in less than 15 minutes and share stories and memories like animated photos or Future Messages .

"We are excited to be partnering with GoodTrust to help our families take care of the digital aspects of end-of-life," said Rene Negrete, SVP Sales and Marketing, Inglewood Park Cemetery. "Together with GoodTrust we can offer a much-needed service to both our at-need and pre-need clients."

About Inglewood Park Cemetery

In so many ways, Inglewood Park Cemetery is the Soul of the City of Angels, set in the very heart of the city. Here you'll experience a scenic tapestry of rolling green hills and palm-lined avenues, historic architecture and stately white walls, plus complete cemetery, mortuary and cremation facilities all in one place. Inglewood Park Cemetery reflects all the many cultures and voices that have graced the Los Angeles community for more than a century, each bringing new richness to our city and to our special place in the center of it.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the leading digital life and legacy planning platform. It allows anyone to manage memories and digital assets for the "afterlife," designate who should have access, and create innovative ways to connect the stories of the past with the future. GoodTrust also helps families who have lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets through memorialization, asset management or shutting down accounts. The GoodTrust will-creation tool is free and only takes 15 minutes.

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com .

Contact: info@mygoodtrust.com



Inglewood Park Cemetery at www.inglewoodparkcemetery.com

Contact: info@inglewoodparkcemetery.com

Please find GoodTrust graphics and images here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1XGj-ewLwJq458AWAWsv_fnUI7WJF7xaL

