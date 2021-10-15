USA Hockey Announces Partnership with LiveBarn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Hockey announced today a partnership with LiveBarn, a leader in streaming youth and amateur sports in North America.

LiveBarn is the leader in broadcasting youth and amateur sports.

LiveBarn will have designation as an official partner of USA Hockey and help to promote the game of hockey and highlight various USA Hockey initiatives.

"We're pleased to add LiveBarn to our USA Hockey partner family," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "They're passionate about hockey and we most certainly appreciate their support."

"We are very excited to be partnering with USA Hockey. While we broadcast many sports, hockey is in our blood and this partnership is a natural extension of our brand. Our technology is installed in hockey rinks in the US, Canada and Sweden. We have a product that can benefit every member of the USA Hockey family from parents to players to coaches, and we look forward to collaborating with them on our current and future initiatives" said Ray Giroux, chief operating officer of LiveBarn.

About USA Hockey

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

About LiveBarn

LiveBarn provides Live Streaming and On Demand replay of amateur and youth sports events. LiveBarn is installed in 815 ice hockey venues – broadcasting from over 1,250 rink surfaces – from 45 states with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer/turf sports in addition to Ice Hockey. LiveBarn is available on a subscription service with streams accessible via a desktop or mobile browser, the LiveBarn iOS App or the LiveBarn AppleTV App. Members can download game content, save 30 second highlights, Live Tag highlights from within a venue. LiveBarn was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

SOURCE LiveBarn