CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGA Entertainment, the world's leading privately held toy company and home to global powerhouse brands such as L.O.L Surprise! ™, Bratz®, Rainbow High™ and Lalaloopsy™, announces its launch into trading cards and trading card games. The cards will be available to buy, sell and trade online as nonfungible token (NFT) offering fans in the collector's community a new way to engage with L.O.L. Surprise!™

MGA Entertainment Debuts All-New L.O.L. Surprise!™ Trading Cards and Accompanying NFT

MGA Entertainment Debuts All-New L.O.L. Surprise!™ Trading Cards and Accompanying NFT Top-Selling Collector-Driven Brand

L.O.L. Surprise! ™ is the world's leading girls toy brand according to NPD and License of the Year winner for 3 consecutive years. It has generated over $25 billion in retail sales globally and consistently ranks top in all key markets. Beginning today, MGA will offer their first wave of cards inspired by their globally recognized brand: L.O.L Surprise! Dance Off!™, the Trading Card Game.

The trading card game will launch with 400 trading cards featuring new and familiar L.O.L. Surprise!™ characters, accessories, and surprises. Fans can purchase the cards in 2 formats: 1) $2.99 booster pack and 2) $9.99 starter set. Booster packs include 8 collectible trading cards of varying rarities and 3 collectible trophy tokens. Starter sets include 24 collectible trading cards, 9 trophy tokens, a collectible game mat, and a bracelet. Starter sets have all the essential tools necessary to begin playing the trading card game.

In recent years, trading cards and NFT have grown in popularity and the surprise factor and compelling designs that characterize the world of L.O.L. Surprise!™ lends itself well to this trend. "The all-new trading cards and accompanying collectible digital characters is the latest example of MGA Entertainment's commitment to introducing the beloved L.O.L. Surprise brand to new audiences while continuing to engage its core audience. The collector community and kids alike will be pleased to see their favorite characters and designs appear across these high-quality trading cards as well as reimagined as digital collectibles on blockchain," CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, Isaac Larian, said.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Dance Off!™ trading card game has common, rare and ultra-rare cards fans can collect. Each card features a unique QR code which allows players engage in an immersive digital experience. At playlolsurprise.com, fans can collect and trade cards, purchase digital one-of-a-kind characters, and play the digital L.O.L. Surprise! Dance Off!™ Trading Card Game.

PLAYLOLSUPPRISE.COM is a safe ecosystem where fans exhibit, trade, and play their L.O.L. Surprise! Dance Off!™ trading cards. They can earn or purchase coins unique to the site to access additional entertaining functions on the site. Playing and trading has never been so easy, fun and accessible wherever you go!

ABOUT MGA ENTERTAINMENT

MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™,Little Tikes®, Secret Crush™, Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch, Rainbow High™, Poopsie Slime Surprise!™, Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami, Rescue Tales™, VIRO Rides™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

L.O.L Surprise! ™ Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGA Entertainment