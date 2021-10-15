Invitation to Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day 30 November 2021

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day will be held on 30 November 2021. During the day Tom Erixon, President and CEO will, together with members from senior management, talk about the strategic direction the coming years.
The Capital Market's Day will this year be digital.
The presentations will be recorded and published on the webpage.
Agenda
10:00-11:00: Presentations by Tom Erixon, President and CEO, Jan Allde, CFO,
Sameer Kalra, President Marine division, and Thomas Möller, President Energy division
11:00-12:00: Q&A
Register on Alfa Laval's website alfalaval.com/investors latest 24 November. Closer to the Capital Markets Day you will receive an invitation with a Teams link to participate.
For more information:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: johan.lundin@alfalaval.com
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobil: +46 730 46 30 90
Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant
Mail: beata.ardhe@alfalaval.com
Tel: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobil: +46 709 36 65 26
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
CMD invite_eng
View original content:
SOURCE Alfa Laval