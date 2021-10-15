Daniel Habif Will Take His New "Ruge" Tour To More Than 25 Cities In The United States In 2022 He Will Bring His Powerful Message "Roar or Wait to Be Devoured!" To More Than 18 Countries

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, one of the fastest-growing entertainment, marketing and media companies in the United States, announced today that, once again, it is partnering with Alegría Management, to present the new tour of one of the most important speakers in Latin America, Daniel Habif. The successful writer and speaker will begin his Ruge USA Tour in March 2022, which will take him to 25 cities in the United States, as well as 18 countries extending through 2023.

Tickets Available at www.danielhabif.com

"The moment comes to all of us, when there is no other choice but to make the decision that will determine our entire destiny. There are historical lessons in recent years, and we will need each other stronger, more agile and more courageous. WE'RE BACK! Broken on the outside, but in one piece on the inside," declared Daniel Habif. "This storm did not come to kill us, but to prune our weaknesses. It is time to transform the deadly blow into the most powerful of our engines. This day, you will hear within you a deafening roar of war that will echo into eternity. We will dream so high, until our legs shake. Regain your energy and fill yourself with vigor along with thousands, and your dreams will be the size of God. ROAR OR WAIT TO BE DEVOURED! "

With over 19 million followers on his social networks and more than 250 million views on his YouTube channel, Daniel Habif has become the most influential Spanish-speaking voice in the world. He has shared the stage with icons of leadership such as Barack Obama and Ken Segal, the former creative director of Apple, among many others. His social creations such as Rodéate de Gigantes, El Cartel del Bien and Inquebrantables have profoundly impacted the uprising of a new generation of Spanish-speaking leaders. His lectures, videos and poetry have captivated millions of people in more than 20 countries.

"Once again, we are proud to present this spokesperson of human reconciliation, empathy, and inspiration so that he can bring his unique message to more people, both here in the United States and around the world", says Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud And Live. "Habif is one of the most important voices we have in these uncertain and difficult times; it is a voice that needs to be heard."

Tickets for Ruge USA Tour will be available starting today at 10AM and can be purchased through danielhabif.com and at the box office of each venue.

RUGE USA TOUR 2022





Wednesday, March 9, 2022 PHOENIX, AZ Celebrity Theatre Thursday, March 10, 2022 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Kiva Auditorium Saturday, March 12, 2022 DENVER, CO Paramount Theatre Sunday, March 13, 2022 TUCSON, AZ Centennial Hall Wednesday, March 16, 2022 MIDLAND, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Thursday, March 17, 2022 DALLAS, TX Majestic Theatre Dallas Friday, March 18, 2022 HOUSTON, TX Arena Theatre Saturday, March 19, 2022 MCALLEN, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 20, 2022 EL PASO, TX The Plaza Theatre Wednesday, March 23, 2022 WASHINGTON DC Lincoln Theatre Thursday, March 24, 2022 RALEIGH, NC Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Friday, March 25, 2022 NEW YORK, NY Radio City Music Hall Saturday, March 26, 2022 MIAMI, FL James L. Knight Center Sunday, March 27, 2022 ORLANDO, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Wednesday, March 30, 2022 READING, PA Santander Performing Arts Center Thursday, March 31, 2022 CHARLOTTE, NC Ovens Auditorium Friday, April 1, 2022 CHICAGO, IL Copernicus Center Sunday, April 3, 2022 ATLANTA, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Wednesday, May 11, 2022 FRESNO, CA Saroyan Theatre Thursday, May 12, 2022 OAKLAND, CA Paramount Theatre Friday, May 13, 2022 SEATTLE, WA Moore Theatre Saturday, May 14, 2022 BAKERSFIELD, CA Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater & Convention Center Thursday, May 19, 2022 SAN DIEGO, CA Balboa Theatre Saturday, May 21, 2022 LOS ANGELES, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel Sunday, May 22, 2022 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Capitol Theatre

About Daniel Habif:

Writer, philanthropist and entrepreneur, known as one of the best and most important Spanish-speaking lecturers in the world. In the last two years, he has held more than 320 conferences, managing to appear in more than 170 cities and achieving resounding success. He has reached millions of people on his world tour and is respected for his authenticity and motivational posts. His book Inquebrantables ranked # 1 on different Amazon lists, including Spiritual Self-Help, Meditation, and Spanish Books lists. Last June, he performed his Global Streaming "Al Carajo el Miedo" with great success, followed by the launch of his eponymous Master Class. Daniel has just announced that his second book Las Trampas del Miedo will be on sale in October of this year and surprised everyone with his special participation in the new album LA 167 by Farruko in the song Ki.

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

Social Media for Daniel Habif

