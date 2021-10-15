AVMA celebrates National Veterinary Technician Week (Oct. 17-23)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Veterinary Technician Week, October 17-23, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is celebrating these integral members of the veterinary health care team and sharing resources with veterinarians to best utilize the skills of credentialed veterinary technicians.

Credentialed veterinary technicians receive advanced education and credentialing that ensure they are up to date on the latest medical advances and are equipped to give their animal patients—of all species—the best medical care possible.

"National Veterinary Technician Week honors the important veterinary team members who make our work possible, doing everything from answering client questions and providing peace of mind to anxious pet owners, to drawing blood, placing catheters, performing dental cleanings, monitoring anesthesia during surgery, taking x-rays and restraining aggressive animals," said Dr. Jose Arce, president of the AVMA. "We're proud to recognize and honor the invaluable role these dedicated professionals play on our health care teams."

This year's National Veterinary Technician Week Theme—"Who We Are When the Stethoscopes Come Off"—focuses on the critical aspect of self-care within the profession.

"Veterinary Technicians and their colleagues have worked incredibly hard over the past 18 months, handling a workload and stress level never seen before," said Ed Carlson, CVT, VTS (Nutrition), president of the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America (NAVTA). "It is critically important that NAVTA emphasize the importance of self-care and a healthy work-life balance."

As part of that effort, NAVTA has created wellness resources developed for veterinary technicians, available on its website. The AVMA has additional tools and resources that support personal and professional wellbeing of veterinary professionals at AVMA.org/Wellbeing.

Veterinary technician utilization

During the pandemic, veterinary medicine was considered an essential service, and veterinary technicians were instrumental in providing their essential skills to the veterinary health care team. However, there are still opportunities for veterinary teams to improve productivity and staff satisfaction by better utilizing their credentialed veterinary technicians, particularly in situations when veterinary practices are experiencing operational capacity challenges.

According to the 2021 AVMA Report on the Economic State of the Veterinary Profession, there is a clear link between practice revenue and technician utilization, and also between technicians' job satisfaction and use of the skills and knowledge acquired in their education.

Assigning technical tasks to veterinary technicians ensures high quality of services, efficiency in task execution, and improved workflow and productivity.

"Effective utilization of veterinary technicians includes assigning them skilled tasks like calculating the dose for a patient's injectable medication or providing counseling about common behavioral problems in a dog or cat," said Dr. Arce "When we're using veterinary technicians to their full capabilities, it drives practice efficiency, job satisfaction and wellbeing for everyone on the veterinary health care team."

They work closely with clients, patients, practice managers, veterinary assistants and veterinarians to help provide a level of care and comfort veterinarians wouldn't be able to accomplish without their support. While challenging enough in normal circumstances, their skills have been put to the test during the pandemic.

First celebrated in 1993, National Veterinary Technician Week takes place in the third week of October each year. To help celebrate veterinary technicians, the AVMA has developed free social media images that are available to download from the AVMA's website. Veterinarians can use the AVMA's veterinary technicians brochure in their hospitals or at community events to educate people about the important work of veterinary technicians, and AVMA's Veterinary Technician Utilization resources can help clinics make full use of veterinary technicians to boost practice operations and wellbeing. Finally, NAVTA has a National Veterinary Technician Week kit to help focus favorable attention on the profession through a variety of activities.

The AVMA, founded in 1863, is one of the oldest and largest veterinary medical organizations in the world, with more than 97,000 member veterinarians worldwide engaged in a wide variety of professional activities and dedicated to the art and science of veterinary medicine. Visit avma.org to learn more.

