United Conveyor Corporation Announces Company Name Change to UCC Environmental to Reflect Commitment to Sustainable Engineered Solutions

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Conveyor Corporation (UCC), a global leader in solids handling and environmental solutions announced today that it is changing its name and brand identity to UCC Environmental. The new name and rebranding effort reflects the company's commitment to providing sustainable engineered solutions for air, water and solids in power generation and other heavy industrial applications.

UCC Environmental

"Rebranding United Conveyor Corporation, a century-old company, to UCC Environmental represents a significant step in the company's evolution. This new brand puts us in an excellent position to drive change and shape the future of sustainable solutions within the markets we have served for over 100 years, and allows us to enter and more fully develop new markets," says Kevin McDonough, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "This strategic initiative reconfirms our ongoing commitment to providing mission-critical engineered solutions and high-performance products to improve the environment and efficiency of our energy and industrial customers."

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's portfolio of products and services.

About UCC Environmental

UCC Environmental (UCC) is a global leader in environmental solutions for solids handling, wastewater treatment and pollution control technologies in power generation and heavy industrial markets. Since 1920, UCC has been committed to the design, supply, construction, and maintenance of world class systems precisely engineered to better serve utility and heavy industry providers. UCC maintains a robust team of research & development engineers, designers, and supply chain personnel to ensure the highest degree of performance, quality and timely delivery of manufactured components and replacement parts. The company offers a global network of sales and service representatives serving customers and installations spanning six continents. For more information, please contact UCC at 847-473-5900.

