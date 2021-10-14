Metabolon Continues Investments in Scientific Innovation with Appointment of Rangaprasad (Ranga) Sarangarajan, Ph.D., in New Leadership Role as Chief Scientific Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon , Inc., the global leader in metabolomics solutions advancing drug development and precision medicine, has appointed Rangaprasad (Ranga) Sarangarajan, Ph.D., to the newly created role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

"We are thrilled to have Ranga join Metabolon," says Rohan Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO, Metabolon. "He brings a unique blend of both deep technical expertise and business leadership experience, including more than a decade of leveraging the power of multi-omics technologies to build a successful commercial diagnostic and drug development portfolio."

Metabolon's industry-leading metabolomics solutions support the full drug development continuum, from biomarker discovery and understanding mechanism of action, through patient stratification, clinical trial safety, and efficacy management. As part of the Metabolon Leadership Team, Ranga will play a pivotal role in shaping the R&D strategy to drive innovation across Metabolon's drug discovery and new product development roadmap.

In his previous role of Chief Scientific Officer & SVP Clinical and Translational Sciences at BERG, Ranga spent more than a decade leading multi-functional teams integrating biology, technology, and artificial intelligence analytics in the development of a multi-omic, biology-based platform for the discovery of disease-specific targets, therapeutic discovery, and diagnostics development. He established a robust pipeline of assets in various diseases and indications, leading several programs through early IND, enabling First-In-Human Phase 1 and proof-concept Phase 2 clinical program.

"Metabolomics has gained steady interest among researchers for its ability to get closer to the phenotype, and I am fortunate to join Metabolon, the recognized leading commercial metabolomics services provider," says Ranga. "I am looking forward to helping Metabolon drive greater adoption of metabolomics as a powerful tool to advance drug development and life sciences research."

Ranga has a Ph.D., in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Cincinnati and a B.S., in Pharmacy from Maharaja Sayajirao University. He has extensively published in national/international peer-reviewed journals and is part of more than 40 pending or approved patents.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond just the genetic variation of individuals, by capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors, such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers that can enable understanding of a drug's mechanism of action (MOA), pharmacodynamics, safety profile, and individual response to therapy.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc., is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver metabolomics data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research in all its applications. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific technology and bioinformatics techniques. Our Precision Metabolomics™ Platform has enabled the development of the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Our industry-leading data and translational science experts help our clients address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research, and development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics solutions from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

