Advisor Group Successfully Recruits Seven Financial Advisors with Assets Totaling $412 Million Across Mountain West, Western States

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of seven financial advisors hailing from the Mountain West and West Coast that collectively oversee $412 million in client assets. The advisors are joining Advisor Group subsidiary Royal Alliance Associates through one of its most successful Super-OSJ groups – Bellevue, Wash.-based Pacific Capital Resource Group (PCRG).

In addition to Royal Alliance, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Securities America, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance, said, "We are thrilled to bring aboard a group of such outstanding financial advisors, each of whom has demonstrated a strong track record for growth and client service. At Royal Alliance, our team prides itself on being able to leverage all that the OSJ model has to offer when it comes to supporting independent professionals. We welcome each of these advisors to the Royal Alliance family and congratulate PCRG for its continued recruiting success."

Led by CEO and OSJ Kurt Jonson, PCRG has 53 financial advisors that together oversee $915 million in total client assets. PCRG offers retirement planning, wealth advisory services, investment planning and insurance solutions to individuals and families, as well as business planning, valuation, benefits and insurance services to small business clients. PCRG affiliated with Royal Alliance in October 2020 and has offices in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Mr. Jonson said, "With the support of Advisor Group and Royal Alliance, we are continually seeking to enhance the value we can offer growth-minded independent financial advisors through our technology, platforms and support services. For advisors who are interested in serving their clients more effectively and efficiently, we are here to help. Their success is our success, and we look forward to working together for years to come."

The seven advisors operate five independent practices:

JK Wealth Management, of Scottsdale , Ariz., consists of partners and financial advisors Jeff Julander and Adam Kaplan , who together oversee $150.9 million in client assets. Founded in 1999, the duo transitioned to Royal Alliance Associates to find a new culture, explore broader product offerings and take greater control over their book. They were impressed by Advisor Group's succession planning and marketing capabilities, along with its technology platforms.

Family Tree Financial, of Eagle, Idaho , oversees $151 million in total client assets and is led by Chris Eggleston and Stephen Schultz . The two financial advisors were attracted to Advisor Group for its industry-leading technology platform and back-office support.

Rampart Wealth Strategies, of Yakima, Wash. , is led by President and Financial Advisor Lisa Rohrbaugh , who oversees $80.8 million in client assets. In transitioning firms, Ms. Rohrbaugh was seeking a more collegial culture, better marketing capabilities and enhanced technology and back-office support.

Clarified Planning, of Scottsdale, Ariz. , is led by financial advisor Rodney Boelter , who oversees $18 million in client assets. Mr. Boelter was attracted to Advisor Group's dedicated marketing consultants and digital marketing capabilities, in addition to its broader product offerings.

Dailey Wealth Management, of Centennial, Colo. , is led by financial advisor R. Lee Dailey Jr. , who oversees $13.3 million in client assets. He was impressed by Advisor Group's succession planning capabilities, broader product offerings, strong culture and technology platforms.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice and Wealth Management, said, "The recruitment of these seven experienced financial advisors is testament to the strong value proposition that Advisor Group, through its network of subsidiary firms, is able to offer entrepreneurial professionals with the desire and commitment to take their businesses to the next level. Moving ahead, we will continue to make the right strategic investments in our people, platforms and technology to help financial advisors operate even more efficiently and accelerate the growth of their practices."

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,000 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit http://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

About Pacific Capital Resource Group

Pacific Capital Resource Group, Inc. is a Washington insurance agency. For more information, visit https://www.pcrg.com or call 425.658.0530.

