Nothing raises additional $50M and announces it is cooperating with Qualcomm Technologies to power tech ecosystem

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today London-based consumer tech brand Nothing announces it is selecting the Snapdragon® platform to power future tech products and cooperating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to do so. Nothing also announced that it has completed a Series A extension of $50M from strategic and private investors. This will be used towards research and development in preparation for the brand's entry into new product categories as part of its ecosystem.

"The successful launch of our first product, ear (1), proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today's sea of sameness. Users deserve better products that are simpler to use, accessible, yet look amazing," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. "Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology. We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing's next phase of growth."

"We are excited to help Nothing bring to life its highly anticipated ecosystem of tech products," said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice-president and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "By combining the power and efficiency of Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices, we are fostering the development of innovative products that are intended to benefit consumers and deliver richer, more immersive experiences."

Nothing launched ear (1) in August 2021 and, within two months, shipped over 100,000 units. The true wireless earbuds combine refined design with precise engineering and active noise cancellation for a pure sound experience. It is the first device in the company's line of connected tech products.

Nothing is a London-based consumer tech company building a world without barriers between people and technology. Starting with sellout debut product ear (1), launched in August 2021, Nothing is committed to crafting seamlessly connected products that are intuitive to use and improve people's lives without getting in the way of it.

Nothing is a privately held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

