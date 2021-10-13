Commercial Metals Company Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31, 2021. Earnings from continuing operations were $152.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year earnings from continuing operations of $67.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.4 billion. For the full year, earnings from continuing operations were $412.9 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, compared to $278.3 million, or $2.31 per diluted share in the prior year.
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a net after-tax charge of $1.9 million related to the impairment of recycling assets. Excluding this item, fourth quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $154.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $95.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations", "core EBITDA from continuing operations", "adjusted earnings from continuing operations" and "adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable measure, prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in the financial tables that follow.
Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "CMC's performance during fiscal 2021 was exceptional. Our financial results once again demonstrate CMC's significantly enhanced earnings capabilities following several years of methodical strategic transformation. Yesterday, we announced our first dividend increase in over a decade and a sizeable new share repurchase program, reflecting the board's confidence in the Company's enhanced financial position and future prospects. We have built a strong operating platform that will allow us to continue pursuing value accretive growth, while returning a meaningful portion of free cash flow to investors and maintaining a high-quality balance sheet."
Ms. Smith continued, "Looking at the quarter, I am extremely proud of the CMC team's execution on multiple fronts. Commercially and operationally, we responded to robust market demand with record shipment and production levels at several of our steel mills. This heightened activity did not detract from our ability to continue building for the future. Our team in Europe successfully ramped up CMC's new rolling line, and we made meaningful progress at the future Arizona 2 micro mill site in North America. In addition, on September 29th we reached an agreement to sell our Rancho Cucamonga site for an expected $300 million, which will be reinvested directly into Arizona 2. Importantly, we also maintained focus on keeping our employees safe, with several operations achieving record low incident rates during the year."
The Company's liquidity position as of August 31, 2021 remained solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $497.7 million, and availability of $668.2 million under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities.
On October 13, 2021, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 27, 2021. This represents a 17% increase over the previous dividend. The dividend will be paid on November 10, 2021, and marks 228 consecutive quarterly dividend payments by the Company.
Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Review
The North America segment generated record adjusted EBITDA of $212.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 22% compared to $174.2 million in the prior year period. This improvement was driven by increased margins across multiple products lines, coupled with higher shipments of steel products and raw materials. These positive factors were partially offset by a year-over-year increase in controllable costs per ton of finished steel shipped, due largely to inflationary pressures for freight and steelmaking consumables.
Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, increased by 2% from the prior year fourth quarter. Demand for rebar from the mills remained relatively steady, but shipments declined modestly from the prior year due to a shift in mix toward merchant bar and wire rod. Shipments of merchant and other products increased by 29% from the prior year, driven by the broad reopening of the U.S. economy.
Margins over scrap cost on steel products increased $103 per ton from the prior year period and $41 per ton compared to the prior quarter. Market conditions were favorable for each of CMC's key products, leading to mill volume growth of 5% and an increase of $300 per ton in average selling price compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Margin over scrap cost on downstream products declined compared to a year ago, driven by fulfillment of fabrication contracts that were booked prior to the fiscal 2021 increase in scrap costs. Future pricing indicators on new work entering the backlog were positive during the quarter, as average price levels for bids and new awards increased significantly from the prior year quarter.
The Europe segment reported record adjusted EBITDA of $67.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, up 195% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million for the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by a significant expansion in margin over scrap as well as volume growth, as demand for steel products from both the construction and industrial end markets were solid during the quarter. Resilient construction activity supported a 16% increase in rebar shipments compared to a year ago, while the start-up of the third rolling line and the continuing manufacturing recovery in Poland and Central Europe drove 24% growth in volumes of merchant and other steel products. Average selling price increased by $317 per ton compared to the prior year quarter, and $99 per ton sequentially.
Outlook
Ms. Smith said, "Based on our current view of the marketplace, we anticipate our strong operating and financial performance will continue in fiscal 2022. Volumes should remain solid, supported by a replenished construction backlog in North America, as well as broad strength across key end markets in both North America and Europe."
"In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect finished steel volumes to follow typical seasonal patterns, which have historically declined modestly from our fourth quarter levels. We expect first quarter margins to remain consistent with the historical high levels earned in the fourth quarter," Ms. Smith added.
Conference Call
About Commercial Metals Company
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
8/31/2021
5/31/2021
2/28/2021
11/30/2020
8/31/2020
8/31/2021
8/31/2020
North America
Net sales
$
1,660,409
$
1,558,068
$
1,257,486
$
1,195,013
$
1,224,849
$
5,670,976
$
4,769,933
Adjusted EBITDA
212,018
207,330
171,612
155,634
174,219
746,594
661,176
External tons shipped
Raw materials
331
368
302
330
300
1,331
1,229
Rebar
469
500
472
486
498
1,927
1,897
Merchant and other
302
289
268
264
234
1,123
919
Steel products
771
789
740
750
732
3,050
2,816
Downstream products
415
408
343
371
429
1,537
1,635
Average selling price per ton
Raw materials
$
1,069
$
949
$
846
$
630
$
605
$
877
$
567
Steel products
900
794
695
612
600
752
618
Downstream products
1,014
963
929
934
970
961
975
Cost of raw materials per ton
$
805
$
697
$
629
$
458
$
427
$
650
$
402
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
434
369
344
266
237
355
238
Steel products metal margin per ton
$
466
$
425
$
351
$
346
$
363
$
397
$
380
Europe
Net sales
$
368,290
$
284,107
$
202,066
$
194,596
$
179,855
$
1,049,059
$
699,140
Adjusted EBITDA
67,676
50,005
16,107
14,470
22,927
148,258
62,007
External tons shipped
Rebar
174
141
78
128
150
521
539
Merchant and other
286
263
275
269
230
1,093
933
Steel products
460
404
353
397
380
1,614
1,472
Average selling price per ton
Steel products
$
763
$
664
$
532
$
461
$
446
$
612
$
448
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$
448
$
376
$
328
$
262
$
250
$
357
$
246
Steel products metal margin per ton
$
315
$
288
$
204
$
199
$
196
$
255
$
202
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Net sales
8/31/2021
5/31/2021
2/28/2021
11/30/2020
8/31/2020
8/31/2021
8/31/2020
North America
$
1,660,409
$
1,558,068
$
1,257,486
$
1,195,013
$
1,224,849
$
5,670,976
$
4,769,933
Europe
368,290
284,107
202,066
194,596
179,855
1,049,059
699,140
Corporate and Other
1,947
2,866
2,718
2,194
4,428
9,725
7,413
Total net sales
$
2,030,646
$
1,845,041
$
1,462,270
$
1,391,803
$
1,409,132
$
6,729,760
$
5,476,486
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
North America
$
212,018
$
207,330
$
171,612
$
155,634
$
174,219
$
746,594
$
661,176
Europe
67,676
50,005
16,107
14,470
22,927
148,258
62,007
Corporate and Other
(31,897)
(36,214)
(45,986)
(26,471)
(64,846)
(140,568)
(146,575)
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended August 31,
Year Ended August 31,
(in thousands, except share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
2,030,646
$
1,409,132
$
6,729,760
$
5,476,486
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
1,686,973
1,145,725
5,623,903
4,531,688
Selling, general and administrative expenses
136,818
160,292
496,310
502,794
Interest expense
11,659
13,962
51,904
61,837
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
1,778
16,841
1,778
Asset impairments
2,439
1,098
6,784
7,611
1,837,889
1,322,855
6,195,742
5,105,708
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
192,757
86,277
534,018
370,778
Income taxes
40,444
18,495
121,153
92,476
Earnings from continuing operations
152,313
67,782
412,865
278,302
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes
—
(34)
—
1,907
Income taxes
—
125
—
706
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
—
(159)
—
1,201
Net earnings
$
152,313
$
67,623
$
412,865
$
279,503
Basic earnings per share
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.26
$
0.57
$
3.43
$
2.34
Earnings from discontinued operations
—
—
—
0.01
Net earnings
$
1.26
$
0.57
$
3.43
$
2.35
Diluted earnings per share
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.24
$
0.56
$
3.38
$
2.31
Earnings from discontinued operations
—
—
—
0.01
Net earnings
$
1.24
$
0.56
$
3.38
$
2.32
Cash dividends per share
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.48
$
0.48
Average basic shares outstanding
120,625,533
119,198,785
120,338,357
118,921,854
Average diluted shares outstanding
122,376,099
120,645,931
121,983,497
120,309,621
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
497,745
$
542,103
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,553 and $9,597)
1,105,580
880,728
Inventories
935,387
625,393
Prepaid and other current assets
173,033
165,879
Assets held for sale
25,083
—
Total current assets
2,736,828
2,214,103
Property, plant and equipment:
Land
123,135
143,567
Buildings and improvements
792,915
786,820
Equipment
2,435,541
2,364,923
Construction in process
147,166
103,776
3,498,757
3,399,086
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,932,634)
(1,828,019)
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,566,123
1,571,067
Goodwill
66,137
64,321
Other noncurrent assets
269,583
232,237
Total assets
$
4,638,671
$
4,081,728
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
450,723
$
266,102
Accrued expenses and other payables
475,384
454,977
Acquired unfavorable contract backlog
—
6,035
Borrowings under accounts receivable facilities
26,560
—
Current maturities of long-term debt
27,806
18,149
Total current liabilities
980,473
745,263
Deferred income taxes
112,067
130,810
Other noncurrent liabilities
235,607
250,706
Long-term debt
1,015,415
1,065,536
Total liabilities
2,343,562
2,192,315
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued
1,290
1,290
Additional paid-in capital
368,064
358,912
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(84,820)
(103,764)
Retained earnings
2,162,925
1,807,826
Less treasury stock, 8,474,075 and 9,839,759 shares at cost
(152,582)
(175,063)
Stockholders' equity
2,294,877
1,889,201
Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
232
212
Total stockholders' equity
2,295,109
1,889,413
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,638,671
$
4,081,728
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Year Ended August 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
Net earnings
$
412,865
$
279,503
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
167,613
165,758
Stock-based compensation
43,677
31,850
Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes
(39,873)
49,580
Loss on debt extinguishment
16,841
1,778
Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, assets and other
(8,807)
(4,213)
Asset impairments
6,784
7,611
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
(6,035)
(29,367)
Other
541
2,643
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(228,026)
146,375
Inventories
(316,316)
78,903
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other payables
194,801
45,718
Other operating assets and liabilities
(15,591)
15,065
Net cash flows from operating activities
228,474
791,204
Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(184,165)
(187,618)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other
26,424
11,843
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,888)
(18,137)
Other
(2,500)
974
Net cash flows used by investing activities
(162,129)
(192,938)
Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
309,279
62,539
Repayments of long-term debt
(368,527)
(246,523)
Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities
296,586
234,482
Repayments under accounts receivable facilities
(269,858)
(237,828)
Dividends
(57,766)
(57,056)
Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures
(3,166)
(3,420)
Debt extinguishment costs
(13,128)
—
Debt issuance costs
(2,830)
—
Contribution from noncontrolling interest
20
16
Net cash flows used by financing activities
(109,390)
(247,790)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(790)
759
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(43,835)
351,235
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
544,964
193,729
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
501,129
$
544,964
Supplemental information:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
497,745
$
542,103
Restricted cash
3,384
2,861
Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
$
501,129
$
544,964
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, core EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted earnings from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
8/31/2021
5/31/2021
2/28/2021
11/30/2020
8/31/2020
8/31/2021
8/31/2020
Earnings from continuing operations
$
152,313
$
130,408
$
66,233
$
63,911
$
67,782
$
412,865
$
278,302
Interest expense
11,659
11,965
14,021
14,259
13,962
51,904
61,837
Income taxes
40,444
38,175
20,941
21,593
18,495
121,153
92,476
Depreciation and amortization
42,437
41,804
41,573
41,799
41,654
167,613
165,749
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
(1,495)
(1,508)
(1,509)
(1,523)
(10,691)
(6,035)
(29,367)
Asset impairments
2,439
277
474
3,594
1,098
6,784
7,611
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
247,797
221,121
141,733
143,633
132,300
754,284
576,608
Non-cash equity compensation
8,119
13,800
12,696
9,062
9,875
43,677
31,850
Gain on sale of assets
—
(4,457)
(5,877)
—
—
(10,334)
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
16,841
—
1,778
16,841
1,778
Facility closure
—
—
5,694
5,214
2,903
10,908
11,105
Labor cost government refund
—
—
—
(1,348)
(2,985)
(1,348)
(2,985)
Acquisition settlement
—
—
—
—
32,123
—
32,123
Core EBITDA from continuing operations
$
255,916
$
230,464
$
171,087
$
156,561
$
175,994
$
814,028
$
650,479
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
8/31/2021
5/31/2021
2/28/2021
11/30/2020
8/31/2020
8/31/2021
8/31/2020
Earnings from continuing operations
$
152,313
$
130,408
$
66,233
$
63,911
$
67,782
$
412,865
$
278,302
Gain on sale of assets
—
(4,457)
(5,877)
—
—
(10,334)
—
Asset impairments
2,439
277
474
3,594
1,098
6,784
7,081
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
16,841
—
1,778
16,841
1,778
Facility closure
—
—
5,694
5,214
2,903
10,908
11,105
Acquisition settlement
—
—
—
—
32,123
—
32,123
Labor cost government refund
—
—
—
(1,348)
(2,985)
(1,348)
(2,985)
Total adjustments (pre-tax)
$
2,439
$
(4,180)
$
17,132
$
7,460
$
34,917
$
22,851
$
49,102
Related tax effects on adjustments
(512)
878
(3,598)
(1,593)
(7,392)
(4,825)
(10,371)
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
$
154,240
$
127,106
$
79,767
$
69,778
$
95,307
$
430,891
$
317,033
Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
$
1.24
$
1.07
$
0.54
$
0.53
$
0.56
$
3.38
$
2.31
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
$
1.26
$
1.04
$
0.66
$
0.58
$
0.79
$
3.53
$
2.64
