CCELL Filed Vape Intellectual Property Infringements Complaint to U.S. International Trade Commission

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL, a technology brand owned by Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, today announced that it has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission ("ITC") to defend against certain intellectual property infringements of CCELL's vape hardware.

CCELL is an innovator and pioneer in vaporizing technology with expertise in designing and manufacturing premium vape hardware. CCELL's vape cartridges, produced in GMP and ISO-certified facilities, have contributed to the growth of the market.

In recent years, some vape brands, importers and retailers in the U.S. have distributed products that infringe upon CCELL's patent and trademark rights. To defend its intellectual property, CCELL has taken legal action that seeks to stop the import and sales of infringing products into the U.S. market.

CCELL is committed to pushing the boundaries of vaporizing technology and helping the industry thrive in a sustainable way. We hold consumers at heart, and we are proud to continue providing a safe and enjoyable experience. By filing the complaint with the ITC, we aim at protecting the industry, the market and the consumers from low-quality infringing products that do not meet CCELL's exacting standards.

CCELL® is a global innovator and pioneer with a mission of leading portable vaporizers to perfection. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® has successfully upgraded the industrial standard of vaporizing technology while others try to follow.

