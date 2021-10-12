SESAC Honors Music Composers and Publishers with Annual Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC Performing Rights is proud to pay tribute to its gifted creators with its annual Film & Television Composer Awards. The honorees were announced today on SESAC.com and across the organization's website and social media platforms, celebrating the affiliates' achievements over the past year. The online celebration honored composers in the categories of film, streaming media, cable television, network television and local television.

"I am thrilled to be able to celebrate our film and television composers," said Scott Jungmichel, President & COO, SESAC Performing Rights. "Their creativity and compositional skills significantly shape the entertainment experience, no matter what the platform. We're excited to take this moment to acknowledge their accomplishments and share how thankful we are for all they do."

"We greatly admire our talented group of film and television composers," said Erin Collins, SESAC's Vice President Film, Television, and Developing Media. "The hard work they put in never goes unnoticed – we are honored every day we work with them."

Emile Mosseri was honored for his Academy Award-nominated work in the film Minari. Christophe Beck was among the honorees for his film composition of Like a Boss; Andy Grush and Taylor Stewart of The Newton Brothers for The Grudge. In other categories, more than 40 television composers, including Danny Lux, Gabriel Mann, Evan Frankfurt, Devin Powers and Jon Ehrlich, were honored, recognizing the compositions to some of the industry's most highly rated shows to include A Million Little Things, Grey's Anatomy, Manifest, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and many more.

SESAC is also happy to announce several new composer affiliates, including Nathalie Bonin, Lili Haydn, Laura Karpman, Becky Kneubuhl, Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, Jeff Lippencott, and Mark T. Williams. A full list of winners can be found below and on www.sesac.com/FilmTVAwards2021

Below is a full list of honorees:

FILM

Christophe Beck: Like A Boss

Emile Mosseri: Minari

The Newton Brothers (Andy Grush): The Grudge

The Newton Brothers (Taylor Stewart): The Grudge

STREAMING MEDIA

Andy Grush

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Danny Lux

Gabriel Mann

Giona Ostinelli

Jason Derlatka

John Swihart

Jon Ehrlich

Matt Mariano

Taylor Stewart

CABLE Television

Ben Zebelman

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Craig Sharmat

Danny Lux

Dennis C. Brown

Devin Powers

Gabriel Mann

Matt Mariano

Michael Egizi

Richard Bowers

NETWORK Television

Danny Lux: Grey's Anatomy, Manifest, Station 19

David Dachinger: PGA Tour Golf

Eric Berdon: Vets Saving Pets

Evan Frankfort: The Champion Within

François Hasden: 48 Hours

Gabriel Mann: A Million Little Things, Modern Family, The Unicorn

Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Hagar Ben-Ari: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jason Derlatka: The Resident

Jon Ehrlich: The Resident

Michael Egizi: CBS Promos

Paul Buckley: Odd Squad

Seth Jabour: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Steven Scalfati: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Syd Butler: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Tim Young: The Late Late Show with James Corden



Five Hundred South Songs: Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things, Station 19

Fox Tunes Inc: The Resident

FRC Music Publishing: Odd Squad

Melywork Music: 48 Hours

Music Box Street: To Tell The Truth

Must See Music: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Radical Rob Tunes: PGA Tour Golf

Songfair Inc: CBS Promos, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: Manifest

Would Work Sound: Animal Tales, Consumer 101, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Innovation Nation, Hope in the Wild, Lucky Dog, Pet Vet Dream Team, Vets Saving Pets

Zoo to You Music: A New Leaf, Animal Tales, Consumer 101, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Hope in the Wild, Innovation Nation, Lucky Dog, Naturally, Danny Seo, Pet Vet Dream Team, The Champion Within, Vets Saving Pets

LOCAL Television

Bob DeMarco: Extra, The Doctors

David Catalano: Maury, Judge Jerry

Dennis C. Brown: Two and a Half Men

Devin Powers: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court, Whacked Out Sports

Evan Frankfort: The Great Dr. Scott

Fernando Corona: Suelta la Sopa

Gabriel Mann: Modern Family

Glenn Sherman: Maury

Jason Halbert: The Kelly Clarkson Show

John Swihart: How I Met Your Mother

Larry Brown: Missing

Michael Egizi: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Hot Bench, Inside Edition, Rachael Ray

Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls

29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors

AND Syndicated Productions Inc: Extra

Anthem Test Vision Music: The King of Queens

Anthem TV Avenue Music: The Goldbergs

Beginning to Roar: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court

Fox Tunes Inc: How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family

Musica Telemundo: Suelta la Sopa

Must See Music: Judge Jerry, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Songfair Inc: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Hot Bench, Rachael Ray

Soundcast Music: ¡Despierta America!

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: Two and a Half Men

Whack Two Publishing: Whacked Out Sports

Zoo to You Music: Hearts of Heroes, Oh Baby!, The Great Dr. Scott

About SESAC PRO

SESAC Performing Rights is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Randy Newman, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann and many more. SESAC Music Group is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC Performing Rights and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Music Group has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

