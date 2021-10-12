Magnolia Medical Awarded National GPO and Value-Based Contract from Premier Inc. for Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® Technology solution clinically proven to significantly reduce false-positive sepsis test results and CLABSIs now available to Premier members

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., inventors of Steripath®, the only FDA 510(k)-cleared device platform indicated to reduce blood culture contamination for sepsis testing,1 today announced it has been awarded a national GPO and Value-Based contract with Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems.

Effective December 1, 2021, the new agreement enables Premier members to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Steripath® and Steripath® Micro Initial Specimen Diversion Device® platforms.

The value-based component of the agreement includes a category-exclusive Clinical Performance Guarantee. Premier members who enroll in the Value-Based Tier of the contract are guaranteed a sustained reduction in blood culture contamination of 50% or greater for as long as they use Steripath or their money back.2

"We are thrilled to have been awarded a national contract by Premier. Now Steripath is available for Premier members to significantly reduce blood culture contamination and false-positive CLABSIs at a time when the need has never been greater," said Bob Gerberich, CCO of Magnolia Medical Technologies. "This contract provides Premier members with increased value along with an ongoing Clinical Performance Guarantee during a pandemic when blood culture contamination rates have spiked, and hospitals are seeking an immediate solution."

Blood cultures are essential to diagnose bloodstream infections including sepsis, determine the specific pathogen causing the infection, and based on the results, what type of antimicrobial is appropriate to treat the patient. The problem with the test lies within the collection process. During venipuncture, skin fragments containing viable microorganisms are often dislodged and collected with the blood specimen. These organisms contaminate the sample and cause the patient to receive a false-positive result. Decades of research shows that false-positive blood culture results routinely lead to unnecessary and prolonged use of toxic broad-spectrum antibiotics which can have significant downstream clinical and cost consequences.

Steripath, a sterile vein-to-bottle or vein-to-syringe closed-system device, solves the issue by diverting and sequestering skin microbes that most commonly cause contamination, helping to ensure specimen integrity and accurate test results. Steripath has demonstrated clinical and cost-effectiveness in 20 studies including six peer-reviewed publications with sustained results of zero or near-zero blood culture contamination rates, and up to a 12-fold decrease in false-positive CLABSIs.3 This data demonstrating the clinical performance of Steripath validates that patient harm resulting from false positive sepsis diagnoses can be prevented.

Premier Inc. is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Magnolia Medical

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency, and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique (ISDT™) and Device (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio including more than 100 issued method, apparatus, and design patents with more than 70 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

References:

1. Indicated for use as a blood collection system that diverts and sequesters the initial specimen prior to collection of a subsequent test sample to reduce the frequency of blood culture contamination when contaminants are present in the initial blood sample compared to blood cultures drawn with standard procedure without manual diversion.

2. Additional terms and conditions apply

3. Data on file

