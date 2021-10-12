GiGi'S Restaurant & Lounge Grand Opening

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The V Palm Springs is excited to announce the grand opening celebration for GiGi's Restaurant & Lounge on Saturday, October 16th.

GiGi's Palm Springs Grand opening Fall 2021

GiGi's was built with a vision to curate an experience focused on the luxurious glamour of Palm Springs nostalgia combined with a vibrant, fun, and engaging high-energy dining environment. Offering specialty craft cocktails and a menu featuring hors d'oeuvres and dishes re-imagined from classic staples of the Golden Age, Chef Greg Grossman (3-stars, NY Times) will be delivering a unique dining experience under the stars.

During Palm Springs Modernism Week, the event and ribbon cutting ceremony will host some of Palm Springs' most influential figures in the culinary, hospitality, and design industries, and will welcome community members as they basque in the music played by rotating DJs, and live entertainment by Stratosphere, a Jordan Kahn Orchestra group. Attendees will enjoy scenic views of the San Jacinto Mountains from the GiGi's poolside garden while sipping signature cocktails in partnership with Casamigos Tequila, The Palm by Whispering Angel, and a signature popup experience by Belvedere highlighting their new Organic Infusions line of spirits.

The talk of the town, V Palms Springs, is excited to officially announce its relaunch in tandem with its new partner, Sonder, through Geragos Global Hospitality (GGH), working together to bring a welcoming, up-scale environment to the heart of Palm Springs. A hotel-style accommodation, Sonder at V Palm Springs offers 143 hotel rooms on a spacious property that's mostly open-air with two pools, an event space, and a gym creating a perfect destination for an all-encompassing getaway or destination wedding. The V Palm Springs is home to 2 restaurant concepts operated by GGH, including Elixir Bar and Grill, a Polynesian-inspired tiki bar concept with Asian-inspired BBQ bites, and GiGi's restaurant and lounge. GGH plans to open a 3rd concept on property by New Years 2022, which will be a midcentury-themed sports lounge and playroom concept, featuring innovative snacks, barista service during the day, and will transition to a taproom lounge by nightfall.

"Now more than ever, we have seen younger consumers being intrigued by the sophistication, preparation, and flavors of food and drinks that were commonplace many years ago. We wanted to create an environment that brings these vintage flavors and glamourous preparations into the 21st century, by creating a sharable, engaging, and most of all, fun, dining experience in Palm Springs. We have been laser focused on creating a venue that incorporates live entertainment, DJ's and programming into a high-energy but sophisticated environment that's perfect for a Thursday night out, just as it is for a bachelorette party on a peak-season Saturday evening." -Greg Grossman, Executive Chef of GiGi's and Food and Beverage Director of GGH

Introducing an entirely different category of hospitality during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonder's 24/7 contactless digital concierge with check-in and check-out from your phone, and no front desks or crowded lobbies delivers the type of experience many guests are currently looking for. Shifting gears and halting the grand opening of GiGi's in 2020, Ben Justus, Regional Manager for Sonder stated, "We're thrilled to launch Sonder in Palm Springs and introduce our brand of next-gen hospitality to residents and visitors seeking a warm weather palm tree-lined escape."

GiGi's Restaurant & Lounge reflects desert culture with its earth tones, pops of color, and a welcoming atmosphere. Indoor and outdoor seating is accompanied by a bar and firepit cocktail lounge, offering guests a flowing dining experience under the sun or stars. Dinner reservations will be open starting Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Christopher Kennedy, who consulted on the design of GiGi's expressed, "I am delighted that V Palm Springs has turned to a local design firm to create a unique dining experience at their hotel. Having lived in Palm Springs for nearly 20 years, I am excited to be creating a fun, fresh venue for visitors and locals alike. Our design for GiGi's is both nostalgic and completely current, simultaneously speaking to both the past and future of Palm Springs as a world-class resort destination."

About V Palm Springs:

Having opened its doors in March 2016, following a bold $15 million dollar re-imagination of the former Curve Hotel property, V Palm Springs is a 143-room hotel located in South Palm Springs, CA. The hotel is owned by trial lawyer Mark Geragos, a lifelong Palm Springs visitor. Set against the backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains and close to downtown, V Palm Springs boasts two swimming pools, hot tubs, an inviting poolside bar (Elixir Bar and Grill) a cosmopolitan 130-seat restaurant (GiGi's Restaurant and Lounge), event space, and a fitness facility. Socialize and follow on Twitter or Instagram .

About Sonder:

Sonder is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-powered service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamlessly managed experience. Officially launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder is making a world of better stays open to all with a variety of accommodation options — from rooms to suites and apartments — found in 35 markets spanning eight countries and three continents. Sonder's innovative app empowers guests by making self-service features and 24/7 on-the-ground support just a tap away. From simple self-check-in to boutique bathroom amenities, we bring the best of a hotel without any of the formality. To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

About Christopher Kennedy:

Christopher Kennedy is a Palm Springs-based interior designer, product developer, author, shop owner and philanthropist. Combining jet set nostalgia with California modernism, Christopher's widely published work has earned him the reputation as one of the most influential designers in the U.S., having become synonymous with the Palm Springs lifestyle. Born in San Francisco and raised on California's Central Coast, Christopher brings a synthesis of big-city style and relaxed resort living to his work. His philanthropic contributions to Palm Springs are best known for The Christopher Kennedy Compound, a designer showhouse that has cumulatively raised over $500,000 for Modernism Week charities. For more information, please visit www.christopherkennedy.com .

