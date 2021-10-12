Free Licorice For Everyone Worldwide

Danish confectionery brand LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW embarks on a mission to share their love of licorice, and everyone MUST try it!

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Here in the U.S., it's fair to say licorice is classified as a polarizing taste — with a majority of consumers stating they don't like it. Danish confectionery brand LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is set to change opinions with what is believed to be the world's largest sampling, encouraging everyone on earth to try its range of premium licorice. The LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW collection consists of gourmet pure licorice in a range of flavors, including sweet, salty and spicy, plus the best-selling chocolate-coated licorice.

The record-breaking attempt to sample EVERYONE worldwide is LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW's mission to make the world love licorice, one piece at a time. Encouraging people to share licorice with a hater, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is aiming to get the handcrafted sweets into the hands of every consumer across the globe. According to calculations, it will take 412 years and 292 days to attempt this ambitious endeavor.

LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is offering everyone on the planet the opportunity to receive a free sample of gourmet chocolate-coated licorice. With only one licorice machine and plenty of passion, the brand is determined to make the impossible possible. So, wherever you're based, from New York to Tokyo, you can get your hands on licorice that's guaranteed to challenge opinions.

Simply add an email address (yours or a friend's — everyone is encouraged to #ShareItWithAHater) to wemaketheworldloveliquorice.com and wait (patiently!) for your sample to arrive.

Sarah Maria Carl, marketing director at LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW, comments, "Since the beginning, we have developed, in close collaboration with consumers, the licorice that forms the entire foundation of LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW. We are proud of our product and want to share it with the world. We believe that our Danish gourmet licorice can convert even some of the biggest haters, even if they think otherwise!"

The world's largest sampling campaign kicks off on Oct. 12, 2021, with a brand-new campaign film by acclaimed director Peter Harton, who is known, among other things, for directing The Cavalry. It was shot internally at the small Danish licorice factory, using employees only. Watch the campaign video HERE.

LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW was founded on the island of Bornholm in July 2007. Through terrific flavor combinations and tasteful design, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW has, in a short time, become one of the Danes' favorite brands. LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW currently has its own stores in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Arab Emirates and Germany, with the products sold through almost 2,000 retailers in 25 countries. Since 2015, the company has experienced an annual average revenue growth of 17% and in 2020 had a revenue of DKK 256 million. The first confectionery company in the world to do so, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW has been using jars in 100% recycled plastic since 2019.

LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW's #ShareItWithAHater campaign launches worldwide on Oct. 12 with a campaign film highlighting the brand's mission to make the world love licorice LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW will offer anyone, anywhere, a free sample of its licorice if they promise to share the polarizing snack with a hater and join the brand mission. According to calculations, what is believed to be the world's greatest sampling will convert 84% of the world into licorice lovers in … 412 years and 292 days.

