EMI Introduces the Most Iconic Display in San Bernardino County

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra-Media, Inc. ("EMI Signs"), Southern California's #1 custom digital outdoor display company, welcomed its newest digital display in April 2020. The i10 BEACON™ stands at 105 feet tall in the City of Ontario, bringing the latest LED technology to those traveling to and from the Meredith International Center.

EMI Signs - Meredith International Center - i10 BEACON™

The i10 BEACON's™ dynamic 2,700 square feet of LED is the largest digital media installation in San Bernardino County, providing businesses the ability to capture the attention of the 350,000 vehicles that commute through the I-10 freeway corridor daily. Each programmable LED display is twice the size of standard billboards and delivers over 30 million impressions per month.

Ariana Diverio, EMI's Senior Vice President & co-founder of sister company EMI Strategies helped design the original sign concept and value engineered the asset for maximum potential, making the sign a paramount addition to the EMI portfolio. The i10 BEACON™ "is a truly groundbreaking enhancement to the Ontario area and is a state-of-the-art testament to the energy of the International Center & Meredith family vision," Mrs. Diverio states. "It sets precedent and demonstrates that the best digital assets are those involving community enhancement, bringing art & economics harmoniously together."

Craig Meredith, Owner of Meredith International Center, states that EMI is a "professional team of problem solvers always willing to go above and beyond to create dynamic digital signs."

EMI's sister company, EMI Strategies, curated the media program and facilitated all value engineering, municipal coordination, entitlements, and permits. Services also included creation of operational logistics, and the coordination of asset introduction to the advertising marketplace. EMI Signs continues to provide ongoing maintenance and daily software content management services for the display.

About EMI Signs

Electra-Media, Inc. was founded in Los Angeles by Rod Wilson in 1984 and has since grown to be the leader in electronic outdoor advertising signs in Southern California with over 300 clients. EMI is the #1 electronic digital display company with a 93% market share and some of the most iconic LA sign landmarks from Staples Center to the LA Coliseum to the Banc of California Stadium. From inception to completion, EMI walks clients through every step necessary to get advertising projects built and fully operational.

