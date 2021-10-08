Intouch Group Wins Silver In Large Healthcare Network Of The Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Group, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, was named the Large Healthcare Network of the Year, Silver, at the 2021 MM+M Awards. The award was announced during a live gala on Oct. 7 in New York City.

"We are honored to be recognized by MM+M as the Silver Winner of Healthcare Network of the Year," said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Group. "I want to thank all of our clients and employees for continuing to push the boundaries of pharma marketing. This award is a huge testament to the hard work and thoughtful innovation of everyone at Intouch."

This marks the sixth time Intouch has been awarded Agency/Network of the Year by various industry entities, including from MM+M. The winners are selected based on outstanding performance, creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing and communications.

In addition to the above accolade, Intouch won Silver in the Agency Branding Campaign category for its work on the Data Points to Rare campaign. Intouch was also a finalist in the following categories:

Agency Entrepreneur of the Year, Faruk Capan , CEO of Intouch Group

Use of Immersive Technology

Multichannel Campaign (Large Product Size) x 2

Branded Website for Consumers

In its 18th year, the MM+M Awards recognize and celebrate creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing and communications. Every awards submission was judged by an independent panel of seasoned industry experts, whose dedication, expertise and authority ensures that the awards recognize the most deserving work.

MM+M is a nationally recognized monthly business publication that has been serving healthcare marketers since 1966. View the complete list of the 2021 MM&M award winners at https://www.mmm-online.com/mmm-awards/2021-mmm-awards-all-the-winners/

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through eight affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D, Intouch Analytics and Intouch Market Access. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,400 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group at info@intouchg.com or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.

