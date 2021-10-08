Feldman Automotive Acquires Jorgensen Ford Sales

NEW HUDSON, Mich., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feldman Automotive Group today announced the acquisition of Jorgensen Ford in Detroit. The purchase is the first Ford dealership in the Feldman portfolio and expands the group's footprint to 17 dealerships in Michigan and Ohio. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The seller was Merlton Brandenburg.

Partnering with Feldman on the Detroit dealership are Eddie Hall III and Cliff Cicotte. This makes the rooftop the city's only minority-owned dealership. Hall is the general manager of Hall Automotive Group comprised of Briarwood Ford, Royal Oak Ford, Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Northland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. He was honored by Automotive News in 2019 with a 40-Under-40 award. Cicotte owns Spirit Ford in Dundee and is a board member of the Michigan Auto Dealers Association.

"I'm looking forward to working with Eddie and Cliff on this new store. Our dealership mix will be enhanced with the Ford offering as we expand the Feldman Automotive Group in Michigan and Ohio," said Jay Feldman, chairman and CEO of the Feldman Automotive Group. "Our current and future customers will continue to have more and more choices when considering their next purchase."

The 69,000-square-foot Ford dealership is located at 8333 Michigan Avenue in Detroit and employs 41 people, bringing the total number of employees in the Feldman Automotive Group to 1,250.

The Jorgensen acquisition continues a year of growth for the Feldman Automotive Group. In July 2021, Feldman and business partner Mark Wahlberg announced their fifth Ohio dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Avon, Ohio. In December 2020, Feldman added Feldman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Clarkston. Feldman is also building a standalone Jeep dealership across the street from his Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store in Clarkston.

In 2021, Feldman Automotive Group expects to sell more than 40,000 vehicles throughout its 16 dealerships with anticipated revenue of more than $1.5 billion. In 2021, it was recognized as the 49th largest dealership group in the country by Automotive News.

ABOUT FELDMAN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Michigan:

Feldman Chevrolet of Highland (1996)

Feldman Chevrolet of New Hudson (2005)

Feldman Chevrolet of Novi (2008)

Feldman Hyundai of New Hudson (2009)

Feldman Genesis of New Hudson (2009)

Feldman Kia of Novi (2010)

Feldman Chevrolet of Livonia (2012)

Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing (2014)

Feldman 1-800 Preowned Waterford (2015)

Feldman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Woodhaven (2019)

Feldman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Clarkston (2020)

Feldman Ford of Detroit (2021)

Ohio:

Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet (2018)-Columbus

Mark Wahlberg Buick-GMC (2020)-Columbus

Mark Wahlberg Airstream/RV Center (2020)-Columbus

Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Worthington (2020)

Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon (2021)

