Therapy brands announces Maria Perrin as Chief Revenue Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is pleased to announce Maria Perrin has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

As CRO, Maria joins the Executive Team and will focus on sales, marketing, and business development as well as the evolution of the company's long-term strategic growth plans in the important and underserved mental and behavioral and rehabilitative health markets.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Therapy Brands team as it continues its mission-driven growth. The company is at the pinnacle of critical healthcare trends-behavioral health, patient access, care coordination, and provider efficiency. I look forward to helping the company deliver essential technologies to the market."

-Maria Perrin, Chief Revenue Officer, Therapy Brands

Maria is a high-energy executive with a proven record of accomplishment driving revenue growth, leading brand and organizational transformations, and building successful and dynamic teams within healthcare technology markets. She is a leader dedicated to innovation, creativity, and inclusiveness.

Most recently, Maria served as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer for HMS Holdings. While at HMS she oversaw sales, marketing, client engagement, corporate strategy, and government relations while managing a $700 million revenue P&L. Under Maria's leadership, HMS transformed its market and sales strategy to drive a 43% year-over-year increase in sales. She led the sales and marketing launches for over twenty products and led new market entries into Medicare Advantage, Federal, and other verticals. Maria has held past roles of Executive Vice President, Government & Commercial Markets; Chief Business Officer; Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer; and SVP Sales & Marketing for health tech companies. She lives in Boca Raton, FL.

"I am excited to have Maria join the Executive Team as our new CRO. She is a strategic and dynamic leader with the strong healthcare industry knowledge and relationships that come from more than twenty years of experience. She also brings B2B and B2C experience and savvy, from past work in consumer package goods and has a track record of directing revenue and margin growth and building high-performing teams."

-Kimberly O'Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Therapy Brands

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://therapybrands.com.

