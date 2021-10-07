New York City-based Marketing Collaborative Rosie Labs Brings Unique "UnAgency" Approach to Israeli Startups with Launch in Tel Aviv Fast-growing collective of experts to help innovative technology companies enter and scale in the U.S. market

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosie Labs , a New York City-based marketing services collaborative, today announced the launch of a Tel Aviv branch, enabling fast-growing Israeli companies to leverage the Labs' expertise when entering and scaling in the U.S. The expansion is the first for Rosie Labs, a group of experienced, independent practitioners whose flexible, efficient approach, in stark contrast to that of traditional agencies, has driven exponential growth since early 2020.

The new practice will be led by Ronit Druker, a marketing and management expert who spent decades helping leading Israeli tech companies such as CheckPoint (Nasdaq: CHKP) and Payoneer (Nasdaq: PAYO) successfully penetrate the U.S. market. In her new role, Druker will collaborate with up-and-coming startups and mid-sized companies, following the Rosie Labs' approach to building curated services and bespoke teams based on each company's specific needs and objectives.

Rosie Labs has created a flexible model that will meet the rapidly growing needs of startups into corporate clients.

"Israel is a hotbed of technological innovation, yet despite the high concentration of incredible talents and promising companies, geography is often a perceived barrier that prevents them from expanding their presence to the U.S.," said Ronit Druker. "Rosie Labs has the right network of talent who have vast experience working with Israeli companies, and by expanding our services to these innovators in their market, we can eliminate those barriers using comprehensive, dynamic marketing, technology and sales solutions."

Coinciding with the geographic expansion for Rosie Labs, founder and CEO David Song has appointed Shauna Lagatol to lead global operations. Lagatol has more than 15 years of experience leading marketing and brand strategy to global organizations. In addition to her expertise promoting consumer packaged goods (CPG) at blue-chip corporations such as Nestle Waters, Sun Products/Henkel, and Unilever as well as startups, she is a former chemist who is dedicated to finding the formula for success in every project.

"Rosie Labs has built an incredible network of individual talents who, when combined in the right mixture for each new client and project, are able to create amazing synergies. By expanding our footprint, we're not only able to offer this secret sauce to more businesses, we can further expand our roster of obsessive and entrepreneurial spirits," said Langatol. "I am proud to take on this new role leading global operations, and Iook forward to spreading our ''obsessivepreneurialism' to help the best, brightest and most innovative attain their goals and reach their full potential."

For more information about Rosie Labs, visit https://www.rosielabs.com/ .

About Rosie Labs

Rosie Labs is a marketing services collaborative that brings together experienced professionals and subject matter experts to deliver bespoke, high-impact campaigns to clients such as Rezilion, egglife, Lumineux, Ready Refresh and It Gets Better. Founded by CEO and Managing Director David Song in 2008, Rosie Labs was created to efficiently deliver big ideas and unprecedented results by removing red-tape and bureaucracy. The Rosie Labs network now includes over 100 "obsessivepreneurial" creatives, strategists, producers and hybrids with vast experience across media planning, data analytics, social media, digital advertising, brand management, communications and more. The collaborative is headquartered in New York City, with network members located across the U.S. and beyond.

