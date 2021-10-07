American Judiciary's Highest Honor Bestowed on Judge Julia Smith Gibbons

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, the 2020-21 Chairman of the Devitt Award, the highest honor that is bestowed upon an Article III federal judge in the country, has announced today that Judge Julia Smith Gibbons of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, is the 39th annual Edward J. Devitt Distinguished Service to Justice Award recipient.

Judge Julia Smith Gibbons of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Encouraged by then-Chief Justice Warren Burger, and established nearly four decades ago by Dwight D. Opperman, the distinguished American pioneer in the legal/judicial community, and its greatest philanthropist in his day, Mr. Opperman created the Devitt Award to honor the unsung heroes of the American judiciary. It has risen to become our nation's most esteemed recognition for members on the federal bench.

In selecting Judge Gibbons for this honor, Justice Gorsuch said, "Judge Julia Gibbons is a trailblazer and role model in the legal profession. In her home state of Tennessee, she was the first woman to serve as a state trial judge and, later, the first woman to be appointed a federal judge. In addition to discharging her judicial duties, for nearly 30 years Judge Gibbons has also played a vital role in the governance and administration of the federal judiciary nationwide, chairing in turn both the United States Judicial Conference's Budget Committee and its Judicial Resources Committee."

Justice Gorsuch emphasized that Judge Gibbons' deep commitment to public service and the rule of law—in her home state, on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and on the national stage—are inspiring. He added, "With my fellow selection committee members, Judges Thomas Hardiman and Christine Arguello, I am delighted and honored to have this chance to recognize and thank one of our most distinguished judicial colleagues."

Julia Smith Gibbons grew up in the rural Tennessee town of Pulaski. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University in 1972 and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law three years later.

In 1981, the Tennessee governor appointed Judge Gibbons to the Tennessee Circuit Court for the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, making her the first female trial judge in the state. At the time of her induction to the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee in 1983, she was, at 32, the youngest U.S. district court judge in the country. There, Judge Gibbons served as chief judge from 1994-2000. Judge Gibbons was nominated by President George W. Bush to a seat on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in 2001 and received commission in July 2002.

"I am honored to receive the 2021 Devitt Award,'' said Judge Gibbons. "I am humbled that the selection committee and others believed me worthy of this recognition." She continued, "Serving with federal judicial colleagues and staff for the past 38 years, as we have conducted trials, decided cases, and done the work of judiciary governance, has given me great faith in the federal courts as an institution. Given this context, being the representative of the Third Branch to receive the Award this year is deeply meaningful."

Each year, the Devitt Award is held at the Supreme Court of the United States with a ceremony in the Courtroom, followed by a formal dinner in the East and West Conference Rooms. It is opened by Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and attended by the Justices of the Supreme Court and 100 invited guests.

Regretfully, due to the pandemic, this is the second year the Devitt Award was conducted virtually. Therefore, early next year, a special dinner will be held at the Supreme Court to personally honor Judge Gibbons and the 2020 honoree, Judge Rya W. Zobel.

"Women judges have risen to the top," said Julie Opperman, Chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, the on-going sole sponsor of the Award. "I remember asking Dwight more than a decade ago, why only men got the award. He replied that women haven't been on the bench long enough to achieve the lifetime status that is required. Well, I am very pleased to say that the women have earned their stripes and are receiving their long overdue recognition."

Julie Opperman added, "I am most grateful to Chief Justice Roberts for appointing Justice Gorsuch who chaired the 2020-21 selection committees. Justice Gorsuch's enthusiasm and efforts were intense and for that we remain indebted. Prior to his appointment to the Supreme Court, every Justice has served on the Devitt committee since the Award's inception. We are also thankful to his committee members, the Honorable Thomas M. Hardiman, a Circuit Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and the Honorable Christine M. Arguello, a District Court Judge on the United States District Court for the District of Colorado."

