Techo-Bloc Opens New Depot In Nashville, TN

ST-HUBERT, QC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Techo-Bloc has opened a new depot in Nashville, Tennessee. The investment is a testament to Techo-Bloc's commitment to serving the Nashville market as demand for construction and hardscape products are at an all-time high.

Techo-Bloc’s new Nashville depot (CNW Group/Techo-Bloc Inc.)

Located at 160 Center Point Rd., Suite 101, Hendersonville TN 37077, authorized dealers and contractors will be able to pick up all Techo-Bloc products, including hardscape accessory items. Additionally, the depot will offer material in partial pallet quantity, meaning that materials may be purchased by the layer or by the piece depending on the selling unit.

''We are thrilled to be establishing a presence in Nashville,'' said Bob Lukenbaugh, USA Sales Director for Techo-Bloc. "We are committed to serving the region's growing hardscape market, and this depot will help ensure the availability of products and services for local needs.''

About Techo-Bloc

Founded in 1989, Techo-Bloc is a family-owned business that specializes in the design and production of a wide range of hardscaping products such as pavers, retaining wall systems, patio slabs and masonry stones. The company's goal has always been to develop design-forward products that are not only durable, but also blend seamlessly and harmoniously with the natural environment. Techo-Bloc serves residential and ICI markets from its eight plants, and currently employs in excess of 800 people.

Techo-Bloc's commitment to the Nashville market (CNW Group/Techo-Bloc Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Techo-Bloc Inc.