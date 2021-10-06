BlackBerry to Participate in Billington CyberSecurity Summit that Explores National Cyber Strategy

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO of BlackBerry, will lead a discussion on National Zero Trust Strategy at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit. Joining him for the discussion will be executives from the United States Navy , Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Accenture , and Appgate . The session will air on October 7, at 2:45pm ET.

"I am delighted to host a distinguished set of experts for a discussion on National Zero Trust Strategy, at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "Adopting a zero-trust security architecture is pivotal to preventing and limiting the impact of cyberattacks, and to protecting the nation's critical infrastructure."

"We are honored by BlackBerry's partnership with us to produce the 12th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit. It underscores the critical role played by distinguished technology companies that comprise the whole-of-nation effort to enhance our collective cybersecurity," said Thomas K. Billlington, CEO and Founder, Billington CyberSecurity.

Speakers at the summit include:

Chris Cleary , Principal Cyber Advisor, U.S. Navy, DOD

William M. MacMillan , CISO, CIA

Bill Marion , Growth & Strategy Lead, Defense, Accenture Federal Services

Jason Garbis , Chief Product Officer, Appgate & Author: Zero Trust Security: An Enterprise Guide

The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary, DHS

Dr. Kelly Fletcher , Performing the Duties of the Chief Information Officer, DOD

Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner , Director, DISA and Commander, JFHQ-DODIN

The Hon. Chris Inglis , National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President

Jen Easterly , Director, CISA, DHS

Rob Joyce , Director, Cybersecurity Directorate, NSA

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty , Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command

Eileen Vidrine , CDO, U.S. Air Force

The Billington CyberSecurity Summit, a world leading government event on cybersecurity, is being held virtually from October 6-8. Learn more or register at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/ .

For more information on BlackBerry Zero Trust security solutions click here .

