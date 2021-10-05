StemExpress Partners with the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to Provide COVID-19 Testing for the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StemExpress is proud to announce that they will be the official COVID-19 testing provider for 2021's Meeting on the Mesa, a hybrid event bringing together great minds in the cell and gene biotech sphere. It has partnered with Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to comply with the newly implemented California state COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy regarding gatherings with 1,000 or more attendees. This partnership will allow the vital in-person networking aspect of the event to commence while protecting the health and safety of participants and attendees.

In-person networking commences at the 2021 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa with COVID-19 testing options provided by StemExpress.

As a leading global provider of human biospecimen products, StemExpress understands the incredible impact that Meeting on the Mesa has on the industry and has been a proud participant for many years. For over a decade, StemExpress has provided the cell and gene industry with vital research products and holds valued partnerships with many of this year's participants. As such, it understands the immense value that in-person networking provides and is excited to help bring this element back to the meeting safely and responsibly.

StemExpress has been a trusted provider of widescale COVID-19 testing solutions since early 2020 - providing testing for government agencies, public health departments, private sector organizations, and the public nationwide. For Meeting on the Mesa, StemExpress is offering convenient testing options for unvaccinated attendees and those traveling from outside of the country. Options will include take-home RT-PCR COVID Self-Testing Kits and on-site, rapid PCR testing for the duration of the event. The self-testing kit option allows attendees to test for COVID in the days leading up to the event for a seamless admission and the days following the event to confirm they haven't been exposed. The on-site rapid testing option utilizes the new Thermo Fisher Accula™, offering in-person testing at the event with results in around 30 minutes. StemExpress is excited to bring these state-of-the-art COVID testing solutions to the frontlines of the Cell & Gene industry to allow for safe in-person connections.

The StemExpress partnership with Alliance for Regenerative Medicine seeks to empower the entire cell and gene industry with a long-awaited opportunity to return to traditional networking practices. It is well known that innovation doesn't exist in a vacuum - allowing great minds to come together is a sure way to spur scientific growth and advance cutting-edge research, giving hope for future cures.

Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa will take place October 12th, 2021, through October 14th, 2021, at Park Hyatt Aviara, 7100 Aviara Resort Drive Carlsbad, CA 92011. To learn more about the event, please visit MeetingOnTheMesa.com.

For more information about COVID testing solutions for businesses and events, visit https://www.stemexpress.com/covid-19-testing/.

About StemExpress:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, StemExpress is a leading global biospecimen provider of human primary cells, stem cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, and disease-state products. Its products are used for research and development, clinical trials, and commercial production of cell and gene therapies by academic, biotech, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and contract research organizations (CRO's).

StemExpress has over a dozen global distribution partners and seven (7) brick-and-mortar cellular clinics in the United States, outfitted with GMP certified laboratories. StemExpress runs its own non-profit supporting STEM initiatives, college and high school internships, and women-led organizations. It is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is continuously expanding its network of healthcare partnerships, which currently includes over 50 hospitals in Europe and 3 US healthcare systems - encompassing 31 hospitals, 35 outpatient facilities, and over 200 individual practices and clinics.

StemExpress has been ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine:

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. ARM promotes legislative, regulatory, reimbursement and manufacturing initiatives to advance this innovative and transformative sector, which includes cell therapies, gene therapies and tissue-based therapies. Early products to market have demonstrated profound, durable and potentially curative benefits that are already helping thousands of patients worldwide, many of whom have no other viable treatment options. Hundreds of additional product candidates contribute to a robust pipeline of potentially life-changing regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. In its 12-year history, ARM has become the voice of the sector, representing the interests of 400+ members worldwide, including small and large companies, academic research institutions, major medical centers and patient groups. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

Media Contact: Anthony Tucker, atucker@stemexpress.com

