MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America's (BRCA) Dr. Haaris Mir and Dr. Rizal Lim recently treated a 15-year-old attacked by a bull shark while lobster fishing at Ocean Reef in Key Largo, FL.

Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America surgeons reconstruct legs of 15-year-old attacked by a bull shark

On August 7, 2021, Lucas Cruz had only been in the water for 15-20 minutes when a bull shark attacked him, causing significant tissue damage and lacerations to his lower extremities. Lucas's injuries included a bite to the upper inner thigh of his right leg, a bite to the front of his left leg as well as a bite that went from the knee down, damaging muscles and severing his left Achilles.

The shark attacked Lucas so quickly that he thought he had been hit by the boat and only saw blood in the water. Initially, Lucas was diving in a group but separated, leaving him alone before the shark attacked. Suffering extensive blood loss at the scene, Lucas was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he spent the next 11 days.

"Initially, I thought he had multiple bites," says Mir, "but after talking to him, he said he was only bitten once. So if a shark grabbed both his legs, from an ankle to the top of his thigh, that is about four feet, and it would tell you just how big the jaw was."

The shark's bite went all the way to the bone, leaving marks, and Lucas's legs required a series of four reconstructive surgeries. The Monday following the attack, BRCA's Dr. Mir, Burn Medical Director, performed surgery on the front and back of Lucas's left leg. Later, BRCA's Dr. Lim worked to repair the right leg using cadaver skin grafts.

Lucas is in recovery back home, using a wheelchair and walker to get around, and works with a physical therapist three times a week.

ABOUT BURN AND RECONSTRUCTIVE CENTERS OF AMERICA

Since 1978, Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America has provided world-class burn, hand, wound and reconstructive care to patients from across the country and world. With 17 locations and 397 beds in 10 different states, more than 45 physicians and 115 advanced practice providers and a 24/7 call center, BRCA is the nation's largest, most extensive burn care system, handling 20% of the national burn admissions and 16% of the nation's dedicated burn beds. In addition, the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Georgia, is the largest individual burn center in America with 99 total beds, including the recently opened Fred Mullins, M.D., Burn Tower. For more information, visit burncenters.com .

ABOUT KENDALL REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Miami-based Kendall Regional Medical Center, an award-winning 447-bed teaching hospital, is recognized for providing a wide array of services to the South Florida community and abroad. Kendall Regional offers 24-hour comprehensive medical, surgical and diagnostic services, including a Level I Trauma and Burn unit for adults and children, comprehensive stroke, pediatrics and maternity services, and an orthopedic and spine institute. For over 45 years, Kendall Regional has been committed to expanding and improving every facet of the organization. Today, the hospital has grown into a major tertiary-care teaching facility, with more than 1,000 physicians and specialists, 2,000 employees and seven graduate medicine education programs. Kendall Regional Medical Center has been honored nationally with many prestigious awards and accolades, including being named a 250 Best Hospital in America by Healthgrades for three consecutive years, most recently in 2021. The main campus of Kendall Regional Medical Center is located at 11750 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33175. For more information visit www.kendallmed.com or call 305-223-3000.

