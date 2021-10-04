Triumph Business Capital Appoints Rob Wright As Chief Product Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Business Capital, a member of the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) group and provider of working capital financing solutions to small and medium-sized business, announced today the appointment of Rob Wright as chief product officer. Wright will report to chief executive officer, Geoff Brenner.

As chief product officer, Wright will be responsible for the strategy and execution of Triumph Business Capital's product-related activities. Wright will lead and facilitate the creation of products designed to provide value to customers and oversee all areas of product development and delivery.

"Rob's experience delivering innovative experiences to a wide range of customers will play an integral role in Triumph's reimagined experience for the transportation industry and beyond," said Brenner. "Rob's leadership will be invaluable in our efforts to discern the needs for our internal and external customers and translating them into an intuitive, world-class product suite."

Wright joins Triumph Business Capital from Capital One, where he most recently served as Head of Product for the flagship consumer auto website, Auto Navigator. During his seven-year tenure at Capital One, Wright led product teams across the company's Auto Finance division delivering innovative experiences for a wide range of customers, including consumers, internal sales teams and dealers.

"I am very excited to join the Triumph Business Capital leadership team, helping to enhance a product suite tailored to our customers' needs," said Wright. "I look forward to joining a company with a clear focus on creating innovative solutions that provide delightful, one-of-a-kind experiences for its clients and partners."

ABOUT TRIUMPH BUSINESS CAPITAL

Triumph Business Capital is a provider of invoice factoring solutions for industries including transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, staffing, security, wholesalers, distributors and business services. For almost two decades, Triumph Business Capital has provided invoice factoring to thousands of businesses and transportation companies. The strength of Triumph's commitment is reflected in its product innovation, strong strategic partnerships, and valuable client partnerships. www.invoicefactoring.com

Triumph Business Capital is an operating subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB, Member of FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) group. Triumph Bancorp is a financial holding company with a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services.

