Thunder Announces Closing of Growth Capital Investment and Employee Experience Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder, a leading Salesforce and Copado consulting partner, today announced the closure of a growth capital investment with participation from Clearsight Advisors , Salesforce Ventures , and Winning Streak Ventures to support its rapid growth. Thunder is also announcing the strategic hire of Susan Jaggers, formerly of IBM, to lead and develop Thunder's Employee Experience and Change Management practice to drive effective top-down innovation strategies for customers.

Optimize Salesforce; whether just getting started, redesigning, or expanding. With an average leadership tenure of 13+ years in the Salesforce ecosystem, our team will help your organization accelerate growth on Marketing, Sales, and Service Clouds.

Thunder specializes in helping organizations adopt Salesforce by delivering extraordinary experiences for customers and employees using Salesforce solutions from Service to Marketing Clouds. Thunder helps organizations with the end-to-end customer journey and creates amazing experiences on how to better support, market, and sell.

"Nothing is more important than creating the ultimate customer experience and happiness for your employees and customers. This isn't easy to do, but it's why Thunder is amazing and our customers love us," explains Carter Wigell, Thunder's CEO. "In our experience, organizations love Salesforce when they master three dimensions of innovation: business alignment, technological excellence, and program governance. If these three pillars are not optimized daily, business challenges can sneak in and disrupt the chances of success and adoption."

Carter Wigell, a three-time founder and former Salesforce, Accenture, and WeWork executive said:

"We are delighted to be backed by Salesforce Ventures. We're excited to continue to surpass customer expectations on each and every project and to help organizations find opportunities to improve the way they market and sell to their customers, and to drive revenue and employee happiness."

This round of investment will fuel Thunder's continued expansion into key areas of cloud innovation and customer experience while additionally growing the leadership team.

Along with Susan Jaggers, Thunder has assembled an all-star team from some of the biggest partners in cloud consulting including IBM, Cloud Sherpas, and Accenture. Thunder creates incredible value for customers by leveraging its experience and building innovative solutions.

To celebrate the close of its round, Thunder is offering Salesforce customers free health checks and optimization roadmaps for your Support, Sales, and Marketing teams. Contact Thunder at www.thundersf.com.

ABOUT SALESFORCE VENTURES

Salesforce Ventures is the global investment arm of Salesforce and is focused on partnering with the most ambitious enterprise technology companies at every stage in their journey. Since 2009, Salesforce Ventures has invested over $3 billion in over 400 leading companies including Auth0, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, Twilio, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures provides portfolio companies with unparalleled access to Salesforce, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in the world, including strategic advisory, customer introductions, and the strongest cloud ecosystem. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at salesforce.com/ventures.

ABOUT CLEARSIGHT ADVISORS

Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to driving the Knowledge Economy by providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services, and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information about Clearsight, visit www.clearsightadvisors.com

ABOUT WINNING STREAK VENTURES

Winning Streak Ventures was founded in the shadow of Silicon Valley and is pushing the envelope of what's possible with venture capital in Sacramento, California. Focused on both pioneering and disruptive technologies in the market, WSV actively engages with their founders to maximize growth and accelerate their success. WSV is meticulous about the investments it makes, taking the time to precisely analyze opportunities before participating. For more information about Winning streak Ventures, visit winningstreakventures.com

ABOUT SALESFORCE

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce Ventures, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thunder, Inc