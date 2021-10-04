Passionate, Powerful, Dynamic: Yadea Becomes Official Partner for Germany's XLETIX Challenge Berlin

BERLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has signed on as the official partner for the XLETIX Challenge Berlin, a German outdoor extreme obstacle course. As part of the partnership, Yadea will showcase its electric two-wheeler vehicles at the most recent XLETIX Challenge in Berlin from October 2 to 3.

"Yadea is honored to be the official partner of the XLETIX Challenge Berlin. Over the years, we have cultivated a brand image that is passionate, powerful and dynamic. We believe this is a great fit with the XLETIX Challenge, which celebrates the outdoors, movement, and team spirit," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

The XLETIX Challenge is an extreme obstacle course where participants must overcome mental and physical boundaries to reach the finish line. An indication of strength, endurance, courage, willpower, and teamwork, each route includes unique challenges, such as the Short Splash, Wonder Wall and Super Swing. The challenge is held in iconic cities and locations across Germany and attracts thousands of participants every year.

As the event's partner, Yadea showcased its C1S and G5 electric two-wheeler vehicles along the XLETIX Challenge Berlin 2021 obstacle course. With the refined sporty design and ability to adapt to different environments and terrains, both vehicles encapsulate the spirit of XLETIX Challenge, which are fearless to overcome Xtreme obstacles in Xtreme locations to reach goals. Participants and spectators took advantage of the opportunity to enjoy a hands-on experience with Yadea's products, interact with Yadea staff, and express their enthusiasm for the electric two-wheeler vehicles.

Yadea's partnership with the XLETIX Challenge Berlin further cements the brand's commitment to expand into the European market. In recent years, Yadea has been hard at work building its presence throughout the region and has continued to observe to the travel preferences and demands of consumers, both in Germany and the broader European market.

In April 2021, Yadea officially kicked off the "Era of Green" and launched its international brand via its "Electrify Your Life" global press conference. The company then announced an official collaboration with Austria-based design studio, Studio F. A. Porsche in July, to bring a more design-oriented product to consumers and provide an improved high-end driving experience. Most recently, Yadea unveiled its latest innovations and products at its New Tech Launching Event in September, which included its cutting-edge Graphene 3.0 Battery.

All events have been well-received by the international community, as well as garnering widespread attention from the industry and media.

With its passionate, powerful and dynamic brand image, Yadea continues to empower more users to go further and enjoy freedom without limitations, just like XLETIX Challenge that provides platforms to those who want to challenge and go beyond themselves. Looking ahead, Yadea aims to bring its smart manufacturing to more riders around the world and electrify more lives with the power of e-mobility.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. Sales from Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.06 million tons of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of planting 31.06 billion trees. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

