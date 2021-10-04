Everi to Showcase Its First Progressive Digital Games at Global Gaming Expo 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, will showcase new titles, including the initial launch of digital progressive games with 11 themes for its proprietary Spark Remote Game Server™ ("Spark RGS") at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2021 (October 4-7; Booth #1150).

Crystal Star®: A classic three-tiered progressive game that allows players a chance to win big with a progressive jackpot while also encountering wild “Crystal Star” symbols on all 3 reels

Since Everi first demonstrated Spark RGS at G2E in 2018, the Company has continued to invest in updates for its server-based gaming solution, particularly to support the progressive game content that has proven to be very popular with iGaming players. Everi's digital gaming catalog now consists of more than 50 distinct titles, with more on the way.

"The expansion of our digital game catalog to include our first-ever progressive titles exemplifies our commitment to provide the growing community of online players with compelling games that offer great entertainment value," said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "With the newest games set to debut at G2E 2021, we will once again demonstrate that our Digital gaming initiatives have positioned us to achieve consistent growth in the iGaming market."

Everi Digital's progressive title launch at G2E will include Crystal Star®, a classic three-tiered progressive game, allowing players a chance to win big with the progressive jackpot while also encountering wild Crystal Star symbols on all 3 reels. In addition, the Company's popular land-based Blazin' Gems® game theme makes its debut as a digital progressive title, with its 3-reel, 3-wilds, and 9-line play mechanics. Triple Jackpot Gems® a popular land-based game with a proven math model further bolsters the initial launch of Everi's digital progressive game themes.

High-performing digital mechanical and video titles on display will include Cash Machine® – the 'what-you-see-is-what-you-get', 1-line phenomenon featuring a rich Respin bonus. Everi will also showcase Double Ruby™, the classic three-reel, 9-line video title, which allows players to win big payouts when one or two "Double Ruby" symbols land in a winning combination containing 7s or BARs.

"The expansion of the digital catalog to include progressive titles fulfills another step in our growth roadmap," said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "Since launching our state-of-the-art Spark RGS platform, Everi has developed more engaging titles, formed new business relationships, and grown our digital footprint. G2E 2021 represents another step forward for Everi Digital's gaming initiatives as we expand our portfolio with a range of top-performing land-based content to our platform, thus exemplifying our commitment to a continuously growing community of online players"

Over the past three years, Everi has extended the footprint of its Spark RGS platform to include Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as British Columbia, Manitoba, and Quebec in Canada, with Ontario soon to follow. The Company's strong and growing digital presence continues to resonate with players in all its existing markets. In this time, Everi has become a top provider of iGaming content to operators and has consistently grown its reputation for creating compelling content.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or dona.cassese@everi.com

Mike Young

Corporate Communications Specialist

(702) 518-9179 or mike.young@everi.com

Everi Investor Relations

William Pfund

SVP, Investor Relations

(702) 676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

Cash Machine®: The innovative Win What You See®, 1-line phenomenon featuring a rich respin bonus that can be triggered in multiple ways for more exciting ways to win.

Everi Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everi Holdings Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.