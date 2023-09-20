Watch 12 On Your Side news live

12 On Your Side news, weather and traffic is available to you online, on your TV apps and your smartphones all day, every day.

STREAM ONLINE

Whenever 12 On Your Side is live on TV, you can watch live at nbc12.com/livestream.

You can also use the same link for 12News Now, a streaming-only news update several times a day, and First Alert Weather Extra at 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each weekday.

Click/tap here for up-to-date programming information.

We’ve also added the Watch Live player below:

STREAM ON YOUR TV

You can watch live on Roku, Google Play, Apple, and Amazon Fire devices. Simply search for WWBT.

You can still find 12 On Your Side on some smart TVs that are not loaded or connected to the devices mentioned above. Search for WWBT on those TVs as well, or browse through your extra channels.

STREAM ON THE APP

The WWBT/12 On Your Side News app is available in the Google Play and Apple App Store. In the app, click on the menu in the upper right hand corner and click on “Watch Live.”

24/7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER STREAMING

First Alert Weather is available all day, every day online at nbc12.com/livestream/weather and on your TV apps.

We’ve also added the Watch Live player below: