NBC12′s vision is to be your leading multi-media company serving Central Virginia and beyond; embodying excellence, innovation and community commitment.

And our mission is committed to providing unparalleled service by demonstrating our core values of integrity, leadership and advocacy. We fulfill our On Your Side brand promise through quality news, programming and information on the media platform of your choice.

Contact 12 On Your Side

WWBT Television

P.O. Box 12

Richmond, VA 23218

804-230-1212

Our offices are located at 5710 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond. We are owned by Gray Television.

Meet the Management Team: Click here for a listing of NBC12′s managers across all of our departments.

Meet the News Team: to get to know NBC12′s reporters and anchors. Click here to get to know NBC12′s reporters and anchors.

NBC12.com

You can email your questions or comments about our web site to our digital team.

NBC12 News

Email your questions about news stories, news policy and story ideas to our Assignment Editor.

NBC12 Weather

(804) 345-1212 and press 1

Email your weather questions to weather@nbc12.com.

NBC12 Sales

Please fill out this form and one of our marketing experts will be in touch.

NBC12 Programming

(804) 230-2710

Email programming questions to programming@nbc12.com

NBC12 Children’s Programming

(804) 230-2710

Email programming questions to programming@nbc12.com

Call 12 and 12 On Your Side

(804) 345-1212

Email onyourside@nbc12.com for more information

12 About Town

Use this link to submit events for our online events calendar and to be considered for on-air coverage.