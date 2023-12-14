Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and Chilly, tracking a big rainmaker Sunday/Monday

Calm and pleasant for a few days before another weekend soaker.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and sunny for the next few days. Heavy rain and gusty winds are looking likely Sunday morning into Monday.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny morning, becoming mostly cloudy by the evening. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Overcast and breezy with light rain arriving in the morning. A heavier and steadier rain likely late into the overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Monday: Rain likely. Lighter than Sunday with a storm total of 2 inches rain totals possible. Gusty winds and overcast skies. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-50s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Tuesday: Cloudy in the morning with drizzle and light rain possible. Clearing skies late. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50°.

