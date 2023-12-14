Police respond to reported shooting in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are responding to a reported shooting in the city’s east end.

At around 5:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Rosetta Street in the Fairfield Court neighborhood.

Details are very limited.

This shooting comes less than 24 hours after two deadly shootings in the city’s southside.

On Wednesday night, an employee at a business on Richmond Highway was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

Less than two miles away from that shooting, a man was shot multiple times on Irvington Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

12 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.