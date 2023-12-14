Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man dies in Richmond shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s southside.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s southside.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, just before 8 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 3400 block of Irvington St for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This shooting happened less than two miles away from another shooting that killed an employee of a business off Richmond Highway.

