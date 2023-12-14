Your Money with Carlson Financial
Juvenile injured in Henrico shooting

On Dec. 13, Henrico Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Wales Drive.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is injured after a Henrico shooting Tuesday evening.

A juvenile victim was complaining of a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

The incident is still being actively investigated.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

