Juvenile injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is injured after a Henrico shooting Tuesday evening.

On Dec. 13, Henrico Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Wales Drive.

A juvenile victim was complaining of a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

The incident is still being actively investigated.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

