Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and cool

Dry and sunny for the rest of the week
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert, rain likely Sunday into Monday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with rain possible by the afternoon. We have the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds in the evening and overnight. The intensity depends on the track of the coastal low. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with the chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

