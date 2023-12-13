Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

‘This is monumental:’ Youngkin announces plans to bring Capitals, Wizards to Virginia

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones,...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones, left, and Bilal Coulibaly, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces plans to bring two of Washington D.C.’s pro sports teams to Virginia.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Youngkin will announce a $2 billion entertainment district in Alexandria at Potomac Yard.

“The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs – this is monumental,” Gov. Youngkin said.

The district will feature an arena for both the Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards, a Monumental Sports Network media studio, a Wizards practice facility, hotels, restaurants, and retail.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home
Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call about a fire extinguisher accidentally discharging at...
16 students hospitalized after fire extinguisher discharges at Suffolk high school
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

Crews responded to a house fire on Tuskwillow Drive at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
5 displaced after Chesterfield house fire
Henrico County leaders approve plans to put a new Sheetz on Staples Mill Road despite pushback...
Henrico leaders approve plans for new Sheetz
The Chesterfield County school board voted Tuesday night on whether or not the county would...
Chesterfield school board votes on year round schooling
The Chesterfield County school board voted Tuesday night on whether or not the county would...
Chesterfield school board votes on keeping year-round school