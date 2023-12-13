Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an armed robbery.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a robbery and a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a male employee inside who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives interviewed witnesses in the business and individuals in the parking lot and are working leads in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

