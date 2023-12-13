Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Employee dies in armed robbery of Richmond business

Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an...
Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an armed robbery.(File image - Pixabay)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police detectives are investigating after an employee in the area was killed in an armed robbery.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a robbery and a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a male employee inside who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives interviewed witnesses in the business and individuals in the parking lot and are working leads in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home
Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call about a fire extinguisher accidentally discharging at...
16 students hospitalized after fire extinguisher discharges at Suffolk high school
Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit

Latest News

VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
VCU showing increase in reported rapes on campus, following undercount last two years
Impaired driving detection technology could soon be required in all cars
Impaired driving detection technology could soon be required in all cars
Sheetz
Henrico leaders approve Sheetz construction, despite pushback from residents
The new 24-hour gas station will be built across from the Amtrak station on Staples Mill Road.
Henrico leaders approve Sheetz construction, despite pushback from residents