Juvenile, 18-year-old arrested in Richmond carjacking

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Richmond’s southside.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, RPD officers were called to the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a robbery.

Officers arrived, and a woman reported she had been approached by two male suspects who brandished a firearm and demanded her vehicle keys.

The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later found in Henrico County, crashed in a rural area.

The two men were found inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. A juvenile male of Richmond and Jahlia Henley, 18, of Goochland County, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They have both been charged with robbery.

