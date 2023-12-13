Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Juvenile, 18-year-old arrested in Richmond carjacking

A juvenile and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Richmond’s...
A juvenile and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Richmond’s southside.(MGN)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Richmond’s southside.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, RPD officers were called to the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a robbery.

Officers arrived, and a woman reported she had been approached by two male suspects who brandished a firearm and demanded her vehicle keys.

The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later found in Henrico County, crashed in a rural area.

The two men were found inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. A juvenile male of Richmond and Jahlia Henley, 18, of Goochland County, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They have both been charged with robbery.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call about a fire extinguisher accidentally discharging at...
16 students hospitalized after fire extinguisher discharges at Suffolk high school
Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit

Latest News

Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What 12 On Your Side reporters are covering on Dec. 13
Tips to prevent ‘porch pirates’ from stealing your packages this holiday season
Tips to prevent ‘porch pirates’ from stealing your packages this holiday season
Tips to prevent ‘porch pirates’ from stealing your packages this holiday season
The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia