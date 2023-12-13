Your Money with Carlson Financial
How to see the Geminid meteor shower in Virginia

By Nick Russo
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks the night of December 13-14, and there will be excellent viewing conditions across Virginia.

The Geminid meteor shower peaks with 50 to 100 meteors per hour visible over dark skies away from city lights. That’s about one meteor per minute. This year’s viewing will be especially good because there is a new moon, so no moonlight will interfere with seeing the meteors.

A clear sky is also expected across Virginia, setting us up for perfect viewing conditions. Look south around midnight for the best view of these meteors. Temperatures will be chilly in the low 30s and upper 20s, make sure to bundle up!

There are two meteor showers that can be counted on every year to produce high rates of meteors - the Perseids in August and the Geminids in December.

The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13-14, and it's one of the best of the year!(WWBT)

