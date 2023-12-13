Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

High school football player killed in hit-and-run trying to rescue a dog

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student-athletes,...
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student-athletes, Samuel Johnson Jr.(Valdosta Touchdown Club)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia high school football player was killed while he was trying to rescue an injured dog, authorities say.

Samuel Johnson Jr., 16, was killed on Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta, Georgia. Authorities say he saw an injured dog and was trying to help it when he was hit and killed.

Police say the vehicle that hit Samuel did not stop.

“Another citizen traveling through the area stopped when she saw a deceased dog in the roadway. While checking on the dog, she observed Johnson laying in the grass median, along with an additional injured dog,” Valdosta police said in a statement.

Police say the vehicle, later determined to be a black Dodge Charger, was later found and seized by law enforcement. Police did not say if the suspected driver was in custody.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss,” the Valdosta Touchdown Club wrote in a Facebook post. “He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call about a fire extinguisher accidentally discharging at...
16 students hospitalized after fire extinguisher discharges at Suffolk high school
Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court
Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court
Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court
The nation office of the NCAA is shown in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge temporarily sets aside NCAA rule